Snowfall totals

A spring snowstorm setThe storm dumped 6.4 inches of snow in Appleton, 8.1 inches in Green Bay, 4.4 inches in Oshkosh and 9.3 inches in Wausau — all daily records in those cities, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.Other cities set records too: Antigo at 7.5 inches, Marshfield at 7.2 inches, Merrill at 7.3 inches, Stevens Point at 8.2 inches, Sturgeon Bay at 11 inches and Wisconsin Rapids at 7.9 inches.A few parts of Waupaca and Oconto counties got nearly a foot of snow during the two-day snowstorm, but most of the region got between 6 and 8 inches.A winter storm warning expired at 7 a.m., but strong winds could cause some blowing and drifting snow, which could slow down cleanup efforts.The heavier snow arrived slightly later than expected Tuesday, especially in the Fox Valley, but still managed to blanket much of the region.A dusting of snow is possible in the area Thursday, but accumulation will likely be less than an inch.Temperatures in central and northeast Wisconsin are expected to remain below normal for the rest of the week, said Timm Uhlmann, a weather service meteorologist. But temperatures should get closer to the mid-40s by the middle of next week.Appleton: 6.4 inchesFond du Lac: 6.5 inchesGreen Bay: 8.1 inchesManitowoc: 5 inchesMarshfield: 7.2 inchesMilwaukee: 1.5 inchesOshkosh: 4.4 inchesSheboygan: 4.5 inchesStevens Point: 8.2 inchesWausau: 9.3 inchesWisconsin Rapids: 7.9 inches