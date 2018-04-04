snow
A spring snowstorm set daily snowfall records in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Wausau and several other Wisconsin cities on Tuesday.

The storm dumped 6.4 inches of snow in Appleton, 8.1 inches in Green Bay, 4.4 inches in Oshkosh and 9.3 inches in Wausau — all daily records in those cities, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Other cities set records too: Antigo at 7.5 inches, Marshfield at 7.2 inches, Merrill at 7.3 inches, Stevens Point at 8.2 inches, Sturgeon Bay at 11 inches and Wisconsin Rapids at 7.9 inches.

A few parts of Waupaca and Oconto counties got nearly a foot of snow during the two-day snowstorm, but most of the region got between 6 and 8 inches.



"This has been our biggest snowstorm of our year," said Phil Kurimski, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning expired at 7 a.m., but strong winds could cause some blowing and drifting snow, which could slow down cleanup efforts.

The heavier snow arrived slightly later than expected Tuesday, especially in the Fox Valley, but still managed to blanket much of the region.

Ken Fritsch showels heavy snow in front of Avenue Jewelers along College Avenue Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Appleton, Wis.
A dusting of snow is possible in the area Thursday, but accumulation will likely be less than an inch.

Temperatures in central and northeast Wisconsin are expected to remain below normal for the rest of the week, said Timm Uhlmann, a weather service meteorologist. But temperatures should get closer to the mid-40s by the middle of next week.

Snowfall totals

Appleton: 6.4 inches

Fond du Lac: 6.5 inches

Green Bay: 8.1 inches

Manitowoc: 5 inches

Marshfield: 7.2 inches

Milwaukee: 1.5 inches

Oshkosh: 4.4 inches

Sheboygan: 4.5 inches

Stevens Point: 8.2 inches

Wausau: 9.3 inches

Wisconsin Rapids: 7.9 inches