A record low temperature was set in Omaha early Wednesday.Thursday's high should reach the mid-50s. The Omaha area will haveThe normal high for early April in the Omaha area is 60 degrees. The normal low is 35.The jet stream is causing the wintry weather.A jet stream south of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area means lower temperatures to the north and precipitation that can include snow, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Valley.Friday will bring a decent chance of snow, likely before noon, along with north wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The Omaha area could receive up to 2 to 3 inches of snow, Gross said. Expect a high in the low 30s.The weather service said the overnight low Friday into early Saturday could drop into the midteens. The record for April 7 is 17 degrees, established in 1936.Forecasters said they expect Saturday in the Omaha area to be mostly sunny with a high around 40.Snow and rain are likely Sunday, along with a high around 35.