Palestinian journalist Mohammed Kareem posted the video today:
In text:
Video shows the exact moment of shooting the Palestinian footballer Mohammed Khalil in his knee putting an end to his career.Here is a grisly closeup:
Note that Mohammed was protesting peacefully & unarmed in #GreatReturnMarch
Now, Mohammed needs a knee replacement surgery to be able to walk again
Kareem writes today in response to a news organization:
No, as it clear, Mohammed Khalil who was shot was filming himself.. He is a friend of mine and a neighbor of mine. He gave it to me exclusively and I edited it and tweet itOn Friday Kareem had posted the news:
My friend & the Palestinian footballer Mohammed Khalil, a player in Al-Salah FC, was shot in his knee by an israeli sniper while he was protesting peacefully in the #GreatReturnMarch That racist terrorist bullet put an end to his football career
in good spirits. However, in conversation with Mondoweiss Kareem informed us Khalil had been hit with an explosive type of ammunition known as "the butterfly". According to Dr. Basem Naim, former Health Minister of the Gaza Strip, there have been "100s of such cases". Kareen said of the bullet:
It's a butterfly one, entered his knee and come out from the other side, then it hit the other knee and broke itAsaf Ronel of Haaretz comments appropriately:
The first knee is completely damaged and need to be surgically replaced. The other one is broken and it will take a few months to be well again
Another shocking video. @IDFSpokesperson says snipers were ordered to shoot "main instigators" during the #GreatReturnMarch protests in #Gaza. More than 800 Palestinians were wounded from live Israeli fire. Here is how it looks.Remember that the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said: "nothing was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed." This was highly intentional, and further proof of the arbitrary and criminal nature of the shootings, which has still not come home to U.S. media.
The incident recalls the killing of two Gaza women for merely talking on their cell phones in the 2014 Israeli slaughter. It also recalls the maiming of two Palestinian footballers, whom Israeli soldiers shot in the feet in 2014.
Ronel, who calls Israeli commanders "War Criminals," reports that the Israeli army is changing its rules of engagement, so as not to shoot unarmed protesters inside 100 meters from the fence. "Israeli army reportedly updates rules of engagement along the #Gaza fence. Armed Palestinians will be shot if they are 300 meters from the fence. Unarmed protesters can come as near as 100 meters from the fence before getting shot."
Quds reported that another Palestinian youth was killed today by Israeli gun-fire.
Comment: Another atrocity from the 'most moral army' in the world.