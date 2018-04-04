© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

New York's Port Authority bus terminal had been partially evacuated after police say they found a "white substance" in a walkway, WCBS 880 radio reports.The white powder was found to be non-hazardous, and terminal management declared that while there was "no immediate danger," parts of the terminal would remain temporarily closed.The Terminal was shut down last December after a man detonated a homemade bomb in an underground walkway, injuring five.