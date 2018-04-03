Super Typhoon Jelawat
© NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP/VIIRS
Super Typhoon Jelawat on March 30, 2018.
Winds are noticeably changing in the Northern Hemisphere due to the continued weakening of the magnetosphere as we descend further into the grand solar minimum. Zonal winds @65N and above had a dramatic reduction, but in the Pacific a super typhoon forms in March. Antarctic sea ice makes a massive recovery nearly breaking above the 1981-2010 average. The shift to a colder polar climate in beginning to show, now add in unstable global winds and I feel the result will be crop yield reductions.


