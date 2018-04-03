© NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP/VIIRS



Winds are noticeably changing in the Northern Hemisphere due to the continued weakening of the magnetosphere as we descend further into the grand solar minimum. Zonal winds @65N and above had a dramatic reduction, but in the Pacific a super typhoon forms in March. Antarctic sea ice makes a massive recovery nearly breaking above the 1981-2010 average. The shift to a colder polar climate in beginning to show, now add in unstable global winds and I feel the result will be crop yield reductions.