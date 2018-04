A Hampton Middle School teacher in Georgia told his students to write letters to Congress asking lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.Blue Lives Matter secured a copy of the assignment from a police officer whose son was one of the students, Fox News reported."I asked him what he had for homework that night, and he said he had to write a paper on gun control," William Lee told Blue Lives Matter. "I looked at it, and I told my son, 'No, you're not doing that assignment.' Then I emailed his teacher the next day and told him that my son would not be writing that."Fox News' Todd Starnes reached out to Henry County Schools and was told the letters were not a part of the official curriculum, the opinion writer claimed."We would never approve of a politically biased assignment or directive given by a teacher," the district spokesman told Starnes. The letters were never actually going to be sent to Washington and were more of an exercise than a serious plea for further gun control, the spokesman added."It is unfortunate that this isolated incident occurred, but we are appreciative of those individuals who brought it to our attention so we could take corrective action and stop it from continuing further."