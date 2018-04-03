gun constitution second amendment
A Hampton Middle School teacher in Georgia told his students to write letters to Congress asking lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.

"You are trying to persuade lawmakers to have stricter gun laws to help prevent another school shooting from taking place," the assignment read, according to Fox News. "For this assignment, you are writing a letter to the lawmakers of the United States. The purpose of this letter is to pressure lawmakers to have stricter gun laws in the United States."

Blue Lives Matter secured a copy of the assignment from a police officer whose son was one of the students, Fox News reported.

"I asked him what he had for homework that night, and he said he had to write a paper on gun control," William Lee told Blue Lives Matter. "I looked at it, and I told my son, 'No, you're not doing that assignment.' Then I emailed his teacher the next day and told him that my son would not be writing that."

Fox News' Todd Starnes reached out to Henry County Schools and was told the letters were not a part of the official curriculum, the opinion writer claimed.

"We would never approve of a politically biased assignment or directive given by a teacher," the district spokesman told Starnes. The letters were never actually going to be sent to Washington and were more of an exercise than a serious plea for further gun control, the spokesman added.

"This activity took the wrong approach in limiting the ability of students to share any thoughts outside of what was directed of them when the subject elicits many different viewpoints from people, including students," the spokesman said to Starnes.

"It is unfortunate that this isolated incident occurred, but we are appreciative of those individuals who brought it to our attention so we could take corrective action and stop it from continuing further."