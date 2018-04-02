© William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

The largest owner of local television stations across the United States is under fire for reportedly forcing anchors to take part in a 'promotional campaign' slamming national media outlets for sharing "fake-news" stories.The conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcasting Group is requiring anchors to read verbatim a script praising the "quality, balanced journalism" of local stations, while bemoaning the "sharing of biased and false news" by national media, according to CNN. Internal documents called the campaign an "anchor-delivered journalistic responsibility message."Anchors were given instructions accompanying the promotional material, including a directive to read the scripts "exactly as they are written" and to run the promotion during news time as frequently as possible to "create maximum reach and frequency."The anchors were also told not to wear red, blue or purple while they spoke, to avoid looking political. "The goal is to look apolitical, neutral, non-partisan yet professional," the instructions read, according to CNN's report.News website Deadspin has since created a disconcerting, dystopian montage of local-news anchors reading the script word-for-word on air.It is understood that many of the anchors forced to read the script felt uncomfortable doing so.one anchor said.Los Angeles Times journalist Matt Pearce has posted screenshots on Twitter of messages from Sinclair employees, who are unhappy in their jobs but claim that they can't quit because the company threatens to sue employees who leave before their contract is up. Contracts also prevent those who quit early from working for any other station in the same market, one former employee said.President Donald Trump defended Sinclair Broadcasting in a tweet on Monday, saying national broadcasters were "among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with," and that Sinclair channels are "far superior" to CNN and MSNBC.Sinclair Broadcasting owns nearly 200 local television stations across America. The company is awaiting approval for a proposed $3.9-billion merger with Tribune Media, which would expand its reach even further.Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said this was bad news for American journalism. "Confidence in an independent fourth estate is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy. Ours appears to be headed for the intensive care unit," he said.So, while reading a suspiciously pro-Trump-sounding script attacking national media outlets might not be the best way to combat bias, it seems that a majority of