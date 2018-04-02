© WLOX



An adult female dolphin was found dead on the Long Beach and Pass Christian line Sunday afternoon.This marks the 28th dead dolphin found in South Mississippi in 2018.He expects to see more appear in the upcoming weeks. "This is dolphin stranding season, it lasts last throughout spring,"said Pulis.The dolphin sighting was reportedly called in by the public. It later was brought to IMMS for a necropsy.