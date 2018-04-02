A pit bull terrier dog attacked residents of Uttam Nagar, leaving three people injured. The attack by a Pit Bull Terrier dog took place on March 28 and was recorded in a CCTV camera. The video of the incident shows a furious dog attacking kids and other people in a lane of Uttam Nagar area.In the video, the Pit Bull Terrier dog is seen grabbing a kid ferociously. People had to beat the dog for rescuing the kid from its hold. The animal then went after other people and left three people injured including a minor kid. It is not clear whether the dog was a pet.