ASSINIBOIA

KINDERSLEY

MOOSE JAW

ROSETOWN

WEYBURN

MEADOW LAKE

MELFORT

NIPAWIN

PRINCE ALBERT

WATROUS

WYNYARD

or, in some cases, ever.

Environment Canada said a total of 11 communities broke cold weather records Good Friday and Saturday.Based on preliminary information, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert eclipsed marks that were more than 100 years old.Saturday morning, Assiniboia, Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Rosetown and Weyburn all set new record lows.New Record of -22.1Old Record of -20.0 set in 1975New Record of -23.0Old Record of -21.7 set in 1975New Record of -23.1Old Record of -22.2 set in 1899New Record of -24.3Old Record of -22.2 set in 1970New Record of -19.6Old Record of -18.2 set in 1996New Record of -29.0Old Record of -26.7 in set in 1932New Record of -31.2Old Record of -26.7 set in 1969New Record of -32.8Old Record of -28.3 set in 1975New Record of -33.1Old Record of -32.8 set in 1890New Record of -32.4Old Record of -25.6 set in 1969New Record of -26.4Old Record of -24.4 set in 1975Meanwhile, onEnvironment Canada meteorologist Amanda Prysizney also outlined how Rockglen received the highest snowfall total on Good Friday after several snowfall warnings were issued.That community got 11 centimetres or four inches of snow.Swift Current only received four centimetres after as much as 15 centimetres was expected.