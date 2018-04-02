cold
Environment Canada said a total of 11 communities broke cold weather records Good Friday and Saturday.

Based on preliminary information, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert eclipsed marks that were more than 100 years old.

Saturday morning, Assiniboia, Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Rosetown and Weyburn all set new record lows.

ASSINIBOIA
New Record of -22.1
Old Record of -20.0 set in 1975

KINDERSLEY
New Record of -23.0
Old Record of -21.7 set in 1975

MOOSE JAW
New Record of -23.1
Old Record of -22.2 set in 1899

ROSETOWN
New Record of -24.3
Old Record of -22.2 set in 1970

WEYBURN
New Record of -19.6
Old Record of -18.2 set in 1996

MEADOW LAKE
New Record of -29.0
Old Record of -26.7 in set in 1932

MELFORT
New Record of -31.2
Old Record of -26.7 set in 1969

NIPAWIN
New Record of -32.8
Old Record of -28.3 set in 1975

PRINCE ALBERT
New Record of -33.1
Old Record of -32.8 set in 1890

WATROUS
New Record of -32.4
Old Record of -25.6 set in 1969

WYNYARD
New Record of -26.4
Old Record of -24.4 set in 1975

Meanwhile, on Good Friday Environment Canada listed several more places which saw the mercury dip to marks not seen in decades — or, in some cases, ever.

Environment Canada meteorologist Amanda Prysizney also outlined how Rockglen received the highest snowfall total on Good Friday after several snowfall warnings were issued.

That community got 11 centimetres or four inches of snow.

Swift Current only received four centimetres after as much as 15 centimetres was expected.