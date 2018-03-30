Erica Thomas, Democrat state representative from Georgia appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss the legislation she sponsored that would confiscate semi-automatic weapons from law-abiding American citizens and what she thinks the consequences of that would be.
Take a look.
Carlson mocked the ignorant bunch of Communists that gathered in DC over the weekend for the March for our Lives fiasco by saying that it would be so easy to rid the world of violence: "All that stands between the broken, chaotic country we live in and the peaceful utopia of the future is a very small group of very evil people, mostly Republicans."
Carlson then referenced the boy-child David Hogg, who said, "There are some sick f**kers out there who want to sell more guns, murder more children and honestly, just get reelected."
He even reiterated the vile threats of another anti-American the illegal march who said, "If you take money from the NRA you have chosen death."
"So it's all pretty straightforward," said Carlson. "If the NRA wasn't so blindly committed to killing children, if they didn't enjoy murder for its own sake, we wouldn't have school shootings in the first place, it's that simple. Speakers at the march told us that repeatedly and the media dutifully amplified that message."
That was just the introduction to Ms. Thomas's appearance where her ignorance was on display for all to see.
Though the conversation starts out well enough, it's when Carlson continually points to facts on the side of those who support the right to keep and bear arms that begins to infuriate Thomas because her hypocrisy and lies are exposed on national television.
For instance, when Carlson points out that during the "assault weapons ban" there was really no significant reduction those killed with guns and asks her if that gives her pause, she immediately goes into hysteria trying to maintain the narrative that the gun grabbers are attempting to uphold.
"No it doesn't give me pause when I think about in 2004, when Congress lifted that ban and mass shootings went up by over 200 percent," she said. "So those are the numbers. We talkin about the numbers, those are the numbers. Mass shootings went up. So yeah, you might be right about numbers but when we talk about numbers, it went up. Those are the numbers."
Exactly where did most of those mass shootings take place though? Oh, that's right, in gun free zones! But still, the overall numbers are fairly low. In fact, in the US we are the heaviest armed population in the world, yet our murder rate doesn't even make the top 100 countries.
However, you don't see Thomas supporting Rep. Thomas Massie's bill to repeal gun free zones, do you? Nope, because that might actually work.
Of course, Ms. Thomas tries to engage in a little twisting of words and claims not to be talking about confiscating guns. She says that she isn't talking about "taking the guns from law-abiding citizens, I'm talking about a ban on assault rifles. We are not trying to promote a militia. What war are we going at that we need assault rifles?"
Wait, why aren't you promoting a militia? It's constitutional! A standing army is not what our founders wanted, but a militia most definitely is, Ms. Thomas. In fact, when it comes to enforcing the laws of the union, it is the militia, not the Justice Department, not the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the BLM, DHS or any other alphabet agency that has the constitutional authority to be enforcing our laws. That is the job of the militia.
However, Carlson didn't go to the militia point, but rather read from her bill:
"The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shall seize and take possession of any assault weapon, large capacity magazine, armor piercing bullet or incendiary fifty caliber bullet."Now, see? Confiscation and seizing is the same thing. They are going to make it "legal" to steal people's property with ink on a piece of paper, as though that makes it lawful. It doesn't. Just read Stephen Halbrook's Gun Control in the Third Reich to understand that is exactly how the Nazis went after guns.
Carlson then asked her how the people of Georgia who support the Constitution, which protects their rights to own such weapons, Thomas simply dodges the question and will not answer because she knows she has been caught selling snake oil.
Thomas, instead of being honest, attacks the Second Amendment when Carlson points out that a very few people are actually killed with semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.
She then said she wants those rifles given to the military and if people want to shoot them, they can enlist in the military, a standing army our forefathers cringed at. Nevertheless, I realize they did allow for a military to exist, but only if it was renewed every two years. We are perpetually doing that nowadays. Our founders would have had a fit!
However, this is all good because it demonstrates that people like Rep. Thomas are nothing more than children, just like the March for our lives useful idiots, who cannot think critically or logically because they are emotional, fearful and have an agenda. Make no mistake about it. If you want safety, you do what the facts present as the solution and that is arm the population and push back against a tyrannical government that seeks to infringe on God-given rights via elected treasonous representatives like Erica Thomas.
Georgians, I hope you listen well to this woman and remove her from office very soon for attacking your rights.
Comment: Thomas seems to only be using her Care/Harm moral taste bud, and that is preventing her from seeing the problem of school shootings and what can be done to prevent them from a more nuanced perspective.