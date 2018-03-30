Piles of hailstones deposited in Matsari area of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, in Rautahat district, on Friday, March 30, 2018.
© Prabhat Kumar Jha
A massive hailstorm has severely damaged crops and tiled roofs of more than 200 houses in around a score of villages in Rautahat today.

Most of the hailstones, as big as lawn tennis balls, weighing about 500 grammes hit the villages of the municipalities — Madhav Narayan, Devahi Gonahi, Gadhimai, Gajura, Rajdevi and Garuda — including Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality for 35 minutes since 8:00 am on Friday morning.

Piles of hailstones
© Prabhat Kumar Jha
Piles of hailstones fallen on road in Pipara area of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, in Rautahat district, on Friday, March 30, 2018.
© Prabhat Kumar Jha
People in the mid-region of Rautahat have suffered damage due to the hailstorm of enormous magnitude that hit the region at a time when the locals had started recuperating from the deteriorating conditions caused by the devastating flood last monsoon.

The hailstones have completely damaged crops including wheat, red gram, mangoes, vegetables, according to District Agriculture Development Office Chief Raj Naraya Yadav. The hailstorm has damaged crops worth millions of rupees, he said.

It would take some days to work out the loss incurred in the catastrophe, the Rautahat District Police Office informed.

A man takes pictures of hailstones fallen in Matsari area of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, in Rautahat district, on Friday, March 30, 2018.
© Prabhat Kumar Jha
