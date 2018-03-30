© Prabhat Kumar Jha



weighing about 500 grammes

A massive hailstorm has severely damaged crops and tiled roofs of more than 200 houses in around a score of villages in Rautahat today.Most of the hailstones,— Madhav Narayan, Devahi Gonahi, Gadhimai, Gajura, Rajdevi and Garuda — including Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality for 35 minutes since 8:00 am on Friday morning.People in the mid-region of Rautahat have suffered damage due to the hailstorm of enormous magnitude that hit the region at a time when the locals had started recuperating from the deteriorating conditions caused by the devastating flood last monsoon., according to District Agriculture Development Office Chief Raj Naraya Yadav. The hailstorm has damaged crops worth millions of rupees, he said.It would take some days to work out the loss incurred in the catastrophe, the Rautahat District Police Office informed.