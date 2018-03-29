Israeli soldiers
© Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency
The Israeli military has threatened Palestinian bus companies in the occupied Gaza Strip, ahead of a planned protest tomorrow to mark Land Day.

Yesterday evening, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Yoav Mordechai warned the transportation companies not to bus protesters to the fence.

"Anyone who approaches the border is endangering his life. From my point of view, if bus companies you own take some of the protestors and bring them to the border, you and your families will be held personally responsible," Mordechai declared.

"Personal steps will be taken against anyone who uses the buses to get to the violent protests and against the bus company owners," he elaborated.

"We made contact with more than 20 managers of bus companies that Hamas paid to encourage people who don't want to leave their homes and participate in these violent protests."

Addressing the army's general preparations for the protests, the senior official vowed that "the Israeli response will be strong, and not only against the protestors. Every option is on the table".

Palestinians have called for a "Great March of Return" to mark Land Day, where protesters are expected to walk to the Palestinian borders in an effort to highlight Israel's annexation of Palestinian lands and limitations on residents.

