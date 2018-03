© Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency



The Israeli military has threatened Palestinian bus companies in the occupied Gaza Strip, ahead of a planned protest tomorrow to mark Land Day.Yesterday evening, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Yoav Mordechai warned the transportation companies not to bus protesters to the fence.Mordechai declared.he elaborated.Read: Israel installs barbed wire fence along Gaza border ahead of Land Day Addressing the army's general preparations for the protests, the senior official vowed that "and not only against the protestors. Every option is on the table".Palestinians have called for a "Great March of Return" to mark Land Day, where protesters are expected to walk to the Palestinian borders in an effort to highlight Israel's annexation of Palestinian lands and limitations on residents.Read: Palestinian refugees continue 'March of Return' mobilisation