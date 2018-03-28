© Xinhua



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held talks in Beijing, in Kim's first foreign trip since taking office. Kim's wife reportedly accompanied him.Both Chinese and North Korean state media have confirmed that Kim is on a state visit to China. Kim arrived at the invitation of the Chinese president, and stayed for an unofficial four-day visit.The visit comes ahead of the highly anticipated talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump, which are expected to be held by the end of May. The exact date has not been set yet, and it was feared that the denuclearization issue, a long-standing stumbling block in US-North Korea relations, will be an unsurmountable obstacle on the way to a potential breakthrough.However, following the negotiations with Xi, Kim indicated thatin accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il," he said in a stark contrast to some of North Korea's previous statements, as cited by Xinhua."The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace," he said.Last September, North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test, which was followed by a series of missile launches in September and November. However, starting from the Winter Olympic Games, that saw a high-ranking North Korean delegation arriving in South Korea,In late February, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the North Korean delegation at the Olympics indicated in talks with South Korean officials that they were willing to hold direct negotiations with the US.Following historic talks between South Korea and North Korea in early March, which saw Kim hosting a 10-person South Korean delegation in Pyongyang for the first time since taking power, Seoul said that the North would halt its nuclear and missile tests for the time in negotiations with the US, and the North is ready to abandon its nuclear and missile program altogether if its security concerns are met.Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's Director of the National Security Office, said at the time.After his talks with Kim, Xi said the China-North Korea relations are "a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality," and praised Kim's record of improving the economy and well-being of ordinary North Koreans. "We speak highly of this visit," Xi said, as cited by Xinhua.China has been repeatedly criticized by Washington for being too soft on North Korea, despite Beijing backing all the latest rounds of sanctions against North Korea adopted by the UN Security Council.Xi has agreed to pay a return visit "at a convenient time" to North Korea on Kim's invitation, KCNA reported.After the news of Kim's visit to China broke, Washington revealed that it had been notified about the trip by Chinese officials on Tuesday.