Not all of Russia's game-changing weapons were mentioned in the president's landmark speech that the mainstream media keep writing so much about. The president's address simply could not include all the numerous breakthroughs in military technology Russia has achieved recently. Some cutting- edge systems exist but are not yet operational. A few are already part of the Russian arsenal, although in rather small numbers. But that's just a start.The weapon was created on the basis of radical updates to the Kh-22. After being launched, the Kh-32 climbs up to the stratosphere , reaching an altitude of 40 km (130,000 ft) for the midcourse phase of its flight. As it nears its target, it goes into a steep dive.The approach can be flown at an altitude as low as five m, going undetected by a ship's defense systems until a distance of about 10 km. This leaves a reaction window of roughly 10 seconds before this extremely agile target is hit. It doesn't have a chance.The weapon boasts an inertial navigation system and a seeker head. It needs no navigation satellites for guidance and is impossible to jam.Even the speed and altitude of the famous Aegis (SM-6) are useless against this new weapon. The Kh-32 does not breach the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, as its trajectory does not envisage going into orbit.On March 15, Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu made quite a splash when he claimed that mass production of combat robots would begin this year. The military had 160 unmanned aerial drones a few years ago, but today operates about 1,800 of them. The trials of the robots designed for land operations are almost complete.The system consists of a compact, light-tracked chassis, and a hull for mounting special equipment. It is used to take on armored weapons. The robot can also be used for transportation and reconnaissance. The Nerekhta can operate alongside drones.Almost no terrain would be off-limits, even ice, grass, snow, or shallow waters. The Lynx can travel up to 15 km/h on flat terrain, and 10 km/h on uneven surfaces.These vehicles, armed with a machine gun and an automatic grenade launcher (both with a kill range of about 400 meters), can detect targets at night while remaining invisible and moving around the perimeter of the site.There are many more robots at different stages of development that are close to becoming operational.The prestigious Russian newspaper Izvestia has just reported on the installation of weapon systems on the ships, which has already started and will be completed by 2022.The weapon does not breach the international convention banning the use of cluster bombs. With no engine, the bomb can glide for dozens of miles. It boasts an operational range of more than 30 km after separating from the carrier.The forum is slated to be held August 21-26. The concept behind this engine is known as "Electric Aircraft," which uses fuel cells as a power source to produce electrical energy without the combustion process.No other country has managed to make such an aircraft operational. It could be used for a multitude of various missions by the military and other security agencies.Since Moscow launched its operation in Syria, the most frequently asked question among military wonks and pundits has beenAnd the answer often heard was,Can the cutting-edge breakthroughs, which are such a feather in the military's hat, that are being produced by the defense sector of the economy be isolated from the remaining sectors? Impossible nowadays, especially given how much is being done to transfer the achievements of the defense industry over to the civilian sectors of the economy.