Headlines across the internet today are focusing on the March for Our Lives movement that took place over the weekend in which hundreds of thousands of kids and adults begged the government to disarm them to ostensibly prevent mass shootings. As the government moves in to boost the police state, a quiet headline out of Florida revealed that the father of the Pulse gunman was actually part of that police state and may have known of his son's plans to attack the nightclub.Attorneys for Noor Salman are calling for a mistrial after they say new details from prosecutors reveal that Pulse gunman Omar Mateen's father was an FBI source and is currently under a criminal investigation, according to a scathing report from ClickOrlando.com.Seddique Mateen, Omar Mateen's father, was an FBI informant for 11 years, according to a motion filed by the defense.The defense claims that to protect their asset, Seddique Mateen, they are attempting to pin charges on Omar's wife.According to the motion, the defense states that the decision not to give Noor Salman a polygraph was possibly "based on the FBI's desire to implicate Noor Salman, rather than Seddique Mateen in order to avoid scrutiny of its own ineptitude with the latter."What's more, according to the defense, Seddique's role within the FBI also stopped an indictment against Omar in 2013-because he was threatening his coworkers.the motion stated.According to the defense, Seddique is currently under investigation for money transfers to Turkey and Pakistan after documents were found at his home on the day of the Pulse attack.The government email to Salman's attorneys also states that in 2012, "An anonymous tip indicated that Seddique Mateen was seeking to raise $50,000-$100,000 via a donation drive to contribute toward an attack against the government of Pakistan."The FBI asset who was under investigation for plotting acts of war, who kept his son out of jail for threatening to kill people-which allowed a mass shooting to happen-appeared in photos with Clinton, positioned directly behind her during her speech.You cannot make this up."What went into your decision about going to this event right near Orlando, where this Pulse nightclub shooting happened?" Mateen was asked at the event.He then replied with a bizzare answer that had nothing to do with the question."I wish my son joined the Army and fought ISIS and destroyed ISIS," he said. "That would be much better."Only 2 months before his son-who he knew threatened to kill people-would carry out the deadly attack in Orlando, Seddique Mateen was shaking hands with political leaders in Washington DC.It gets worse.As TFTP reported at the time, the FBI was also tipped off by a gun store owner about Omar's attempt to purchase body armor and a large amount of ammunition. Nothing happened.Since the beginning, the FBI has been covering up what really happened in Orlando and it appears that we now know why. They are protecting their asset.As TFTP reported , this protection started at the beginning. A letter from the FBI dated June 20, 2016, attached to a lawsuit brought by the City of Orlando seeking the release of 911 calls in full, as well as other records pertaining to the shooting, had also been forwarded to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office -The letter directed law enforcement agencies to deny information to anyone asking andShady indeed.It now seems that Noor Salman is going to take the fall for her abusive husband's bloody rampage-despite being unethically coerced and likely innocent-and all of it is due to the FBI's attempt to cover for the real accomplice, their own asset.