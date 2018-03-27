New Report, "Large floods in South East Queensland, Australia" Greg M. McMahon & Anthony S. Kiem - Australasian Journal of Water Resources show that floods are cyclical an can be predicted in cycles. In the same breath, Australia is heading towards it's coldest winter on record predicts David Taylor, which if true will take out some South Australian wheat production in 2018-2019.. Lets add in sunspot cycles with the flood cycles and see what the forecasts will be.