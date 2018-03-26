© AP Photo/Doug Mills

Why was Clinton investigated?

Were those fears realized?

What did Starr do?

What happened in the interview?

How does Mueller's probe compare?

Can Trump do the same?

Sex in the Oval Office

How did Ken Starr's investigation into President Clinton resemble - and differ from - the ongoing Mueller investigation? Here's everything you need to know:It began over the Whitewater scandal, a long-running controversy concerning a failed 1978 land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business partner in that project defrauded a small savings association and an investment firm, and some of the parties involved charged that the president and his wife had benefited from the fraud. In January 1994, Attorney General Janet Reno appointed Robert Fiske as a special prosecutor to investigate the Clintons' involvement. Seven months later, however, a Republican-leaning panel of judges dismissed Fiske - on the basis that his appointment by Clinton's attorney general represented a conflict of interest - and appointed Ken Starr as an independent counsel, reporting to Congress, not to the Justice Department. Starr, who had served as solicitor general under President George H.W. Bush, was a staunch Republican. Clinton loyalists immediately cried foul, denouncing the probe as "tainted" and a partisan "witch hunt." "This will last as long as [Clinton is] president and beyond," warned White House Counsel Bernard Nussbaum. "They'll be investigating things years from now that we haven't even dreamed about today."Yes. While Starr ultimately found no criminal wrongdoing by the Clintons regarding Whitewater, he broadened his investigation to include many other controversies swirling around the White House.The president fiercely denied the affair with Lewinsky - first in a sworn affidavit while testifying in a case involving Paula Jones, an Arkansas state employee who had accused Clinton of sexual harassment, and then to reporters and the public, saying, "I did not have sex with that woman."He built a comprehensive case that Clinton was lying by compelling White House staff and Secret Service members to testify. After six months of negotiations to get Clinton to testify, Starr subpoenaed the president, and Clinton agreed to testify "voluntarily" for a grand jury, with his lawyers present.Clinton admitted that he'd had "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky. But he insisted he hadn't perjured himself during the Jones case - arguing that he understood "sexual relations" to mean sexual intercourse, not oral sex - and denied instructing Lewinsky and others to lie to investigators. Starr submitted his report to Congress three weeks later, and lawmakers voted to make it public.Unlike Starr, who gave interviews, Mueller has adopted a very low profile, and there have been few, if any, leaks from his team. But their tactics are similar:. Also familiar are the aggressive attempts by Trump's backers to discredit Mueller. During the Starr investigation, Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.) claimed the independent counsel was "totally out of control" and fixated on "trying to topple the president."He will certainly try. Clinton's supporters had more basis for their complaints: Starr was a partisan Republican when he was appointed; Mueller is a lifelong Republican who was appointed FBI director by Republican George W. Bush, although several of his investigators are Democrats. Because the charges against Clinton primarily involved a private sexual affair, the public generally took a dim view of Starr's charges: Clinton's approval ratings soared to their highest-ever level during the impeachment. That dynamic - reinforced by the Democrats' strong showing in the 1998 midterms - convinced senators that removing the president from office over the Lewinsky affair would be political suicide. A similar principle applies with Mueller's investigation.Starr's final report did not merely provide evidence that Clinton had had an affair with Lewinsky - it described their encounters in lurid, almost pornographic detail. The document quoted extensively from the former intern's testimony, with graphic descriptions of oral sex, touching and kissing, and the use of a cigar in a sex act. It described the pair's flirty relationship: Before their first kiss, Lewinsky said, she pulled up her jacket to reveal her thong; she addressed him as "Handsome," and he called her "Sweetie," "Baby," and "Dear." Famously, the report revealed that semen found on a blue dress belonging to Lewinsky matched Clinton's DNA.