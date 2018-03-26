© AP PHOTO/ STR



The main commemorative event, held under the slogan "We will forgive, if we can, we will not forget while alive," took place in the Southern town of Aleksinac which suffered heavily in the 1999 US-led NATO campaign.Darkness and silence fell over the entire city center as the ceremony, attended by President Aleksandar Vucic and his cabinet ministers, opened with deafening sounds of air alarm sirens. At least 3,000 people gathered in front of the stage and the ruins of a building destroyed in NATO bombing, according to Sputnik's correspondent.Vuvic asked. He went on to speak of the deaths and destruction caused by NATO, though adding that his country still seeks a partnership with the alliance."Yes, we want a partnership with you, you who have perpetrated terrible crimes on us. We want from the enemy to become friends, justWe want a partnership, but we will not join NATO. It would be rubbing too much salt into our wounds," Vuvic said.The Russian Ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Chepurin, who also attended the poignant ceremony, noted the glaring absence of representatives of Western states.Meanwhile in the capital Belgrade, about 500 demonstrators gathered in front of the Serbian Parliament in an anti-NATO protest commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Yugoslavia bombing. Protesters waved flags and lit flares, while others held banners with anti-NATO messages., by accusing the Milosevic government of ethnically cleansing the province of Kosovo. The bombings lasted 78 days, from March 24 to June 10, 1999, and officially claimed at least 758 civilian lives - though Serbian sources say the true figure may be up to five times as much.According to a recent poll, and only 10 percent would wish to see their country become a member the trans-Atlantic military bloc.