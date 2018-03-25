© AFP 2018/ ILMARS ZNOTINS

The Telegram channel Directorate 4, which monitors the situation in Syria and Iraq, has published pictures of US heavy military equipment arriving in Jordan via the military transport ship "Liberty pride" for future participation in the annual military drills "Eager Lion." During the process of unloading, vehicles looking like M1A2 "Abrams" tanks, the M113's variation for medical evacuation and the M2A3 "Bradley" armored personnel carriers were spotted.Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other US allies will join the "Eager Lion" military exercises, which have been conducted every year since 2010. After the latest reports of a planned US strike on Syrian governmental forces