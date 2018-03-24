Earth Changes
Mayon Volcano emits lava, ash anew in the Philippines
The Manila Times.
Fri, 23 Mar 2018 20:30 UTC
The agency recorded a lava collapse from 10:39 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
"The emission may be due to the lava build-up which may have been triggered by possible rainfall in the area," Phivolcs project research officer Jerome de Lima said.
Minimal ash fall was also recorded in the towns of Camalig and Anoling.
De Lima said alert level would not be lowered unless volcano activity ceased.
"We are still actively monitoring Mayon's behavior. We are not yet considering a possible decline in the alert level anytime soon," he added.
On March 5, Phivolcs downgraded the alert level to 3 because of "general decline in unrest" of the volcano.
Alert Level 3 indicates a decreased tendency toward a hazardous eruption.
The agency first detected a volcanic eruption on January 13 and raised Mayon's status to Alert Level 4 on January 22 that meant a hazardous eruption was imminent.
Reader Comments
- Sneeze on a plane: Where to sit to avoid catching an infection from your fellow travelers
- Morning brew: What is going on in our bodies and our brains when we have that first cup of coffee?
- Sleep deprived? The effects of sleep impairment on the brain
- Vaccines and the antibiotic resistance crisis
- A growing stink - bothered by fragrance?
- 'Game-changer': Chemotherapy combined with stem cell treatment for multiple sclerosis
- Wild oregano oil and its many health benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Not to get Drastic, but the Plastic is Making us Spastic!
- Breastfeeding For Just Two Months Dramatically Reduces SIDS Risk, Study Finds
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome might have a crucial hormonal link
- Sore throat: Effective treatment means more vitamins, fewer drugs
- Magnesium is a safe and effective way to treat mild to moderate depression
- Prediabetes: Should everyone be tested?
- Chemical Sensitivities? The problem with 'fragrance'
- Study: How Coca-Cola declared war on the 'public health community'
- Vaccine immunity & natural immunity - what's the difference?
- Benefits of the 'Asian squat'
- Is your brain wired to just say 'yes' to opioids?
- Are you 'fit sick'?
- Green tea, caffeine and the metabolic rate
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Taoist cosmic healing: Energetic medicine for health & spirit
- Put your laptops away - taking notes by hand will improve learning and retention
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or Mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
Quote of the Day
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
Recent Comments
Oh, we remember and we care but because the reasons for the recent attacks on Iraq have shown to be lies, our anger is directed inward at the...
imagine having native american children in BIA schools being force fed the holocaust throughout grades 1 thru 8. nothing else taught. not even...
What does the U.S. need with the United Nations anyway? Organizations like that were dreamed up as a way of keeping disparate countries more...
How strange, Sinan, that you think no one remembers Saddam Hussein or Iraq. How sad that you are filled with so much hate. Spiritually speaking,...
It's not just the dems, both sides in our government are actively against Russia. Even trump and tillerson were bsing about Russians meddling in...
Comment: An update on the 25th of March from the The Philippine Star: Mayon lahar threat: 80,000 face evacuation :