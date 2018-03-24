© Unknown

"The fact that the administration has issued sanctions against individuals and entities indicted by Special Counsel Mueller proves that his investigation is not a 'witch hunt' as the president and his allies have claimed."

"I expect to see additional sanctions in short order against specific Russian entities responsible for undermining our democracy. The longer we wait, we know the Russian government will continue to shift resources to other propaganda factories that spew disinformation and lies."

Trump began his presidency trying to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Congress wants to make that impossible -On Thursday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on several Russian organizations and individuals in response to alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.which he only did two months after the January deadline.However, Trump's execution leaves much to be desired. Among others,By doing this, Trump has lent credence to the Mueller investigation which is specifically designed to take down Trump and his closest allies. After he praised Mueller when the indictments were first announced, it was clear that Trump was fine with any outcome from the Russia investigation, as long as it stopped short of collusion between his campaign and the Russian government. But he also has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt." How can he credibly do that now?Democrat minority leader Chuck Schumer wasted no time capitalizing on the error, releasing a statement that day which read:Other Democrats made it known that the sanctions had only whetted their appetite for escalation toward Russia. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J) said in a statement,But to any informed observer, the accusations against Moscow are ridiculous and hypocritical. The United States government is complaining about foreign meddling in its election? The same U.S. government that overthrows regimes around the world, enforces "democracy" on other countries, and uses the CIA and other means to subvert and influence any election it wishes is now up in arms over a few Facebook posts by Russian citizens and unproven allegations of "hacking."Russia knows this, and to the extent that it does perform the actions described by the U.S. government (which is almost certainly far less than alleged), Russia, or individual Russian actors, feels justified in doing so.Under this law, Putin has banned George Soros' Open Society Foundation along with many "pro-democracy" organizations and other NGOs. These organizations, and the American government itself, are far more subversive and have done far more damage than anything Russia might have done in America. As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov put it, "When talking about some 'intrusion,' the authors of these decisions should better talk about their own madness."The sanctions bar them from traveling to the United States and freeze all the assets they have in America. Once again, the Washington establishment is embarrassing America with its blatant and hypocritical warmongering. As Trump attempted to soothe relations between the two greatest military powers in the world, Congress was waiting with trumped up charges and hyperbole.Many of them see Trump as a kind of Russian agent, or at least a stooge.Any damage done to Russia is looked at as damage done to Trump by his enemies. The President is going to continue to hear shouts telling him to be more belligerent toward Russia. He needs to tune them out for the good of his presidency and the good of the country.is Editor-in-chief of Fash the Nation.