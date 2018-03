© Simon Belcher / Global Look Press

Media outlets based in the US and Britain have long enjoyed dominance in the global news market and have abused their position to manipulate audiences, a Kremlin spokesman told RT in an exclusive interview.Russia is currently being targeted by an unprecedented campaign in the West, aimed at undermining its resurgence, Dmitry Peskov told RT's Sophie Shevardnadze. The media are playing a major part in it, as they are selling an anti-Russian narrative to the people of Western nations. But what those outlets do is a disservice to their audiences, he argued.Peskov said that for decades "Anglo-Saxon media" enjoyed a virtual global monopoly on delivering news about economy and politics."And, of course, this feeling of monopoly brings a will to manipulate this monopoly. You can use this monopoly as a tool of delivering your point of view, whether it's right or wrong, it doesn't matter, you can adjust it in accordance with the situation - to simply manipulate the [minds] of people throughout the world."Watch the full version of RT's exclusive interview with Dmitry PeskovA good example of this is coverage of events in Syria and Iraq, Peskov said.