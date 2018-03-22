as if the UK and the west would give a shit about the truth

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; TeleSUR; The Vineyard of The Saker Blog; and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed - fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! - Essays from the Resistance.

The onslaught of western Russia bashing in the past days, since the alleged poison attack by a Soviet-era nerve agent, Novichok (the inventor of which, by the way, lives in the US), on a Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, has been just horrifying. Especially by the UK. Starting with PM May, who outright accused Russia of using chemical weapons (CW) on UK grounds, without delivering any evidence. Strangely, there is no indication where Skripal and his daughter are, in which hospital the pair is being treated, no poison analysis is being published, they cannot be visited; there is absolutely no evidence of the substance they allegedly have been poisoned with - do Sergei and Yulia actually exist?. Then came Boris Johnson, the Foreign Minister clown, also an abject liar. He said, no he yelled, at his fellow parliamentarians that it was "Overwhelmingly likely, that Putin personally ordered the spy attack." This accusation out of nothing against the Russian President is way more than a deep breach in diplomatic behavior, it is a shameful insult. - And no evidence is provided. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in fact, said that Johnson's personal attack on President Putin was "unforgivable".Not to miss out on the bashing theatre, UK Defense Secretary, Gavin Williamson, got even more insolent, Russia "should go away and shut up". In response to all this demonizing Russia for an alleged crime, for which absolutely no proof has been provided, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the undiplomatic comments meant that the British authorities are nervous and have "something to hide,". Lavrov also strongly objected, wanted to initiate a joint UK-Russia investigation into the case - is he dreaming? - and responded to a question of diplomatic retaliation, yes, that Russia will also expel UK diplomates 'soon'.There is no doubt that the UK acted as Washington's poodleIn the course of this anti-Russia tirade, Trump twittered that he fully supported UK's position."There is no plausible alternative explanation than that Russia was to blame for the attack". Bingo, that says it all. The presstitute picks it up and airs it to the seven corners of this globe - and the western sheeple are brainwashed once again: The Russian did it.Well we know that. But the real point I want to make is that Russia always reacts to such nonsensical and outright false accusations; Russia always responds, rejects of course the accusations but usually with lengthy explanations, and with suggestions on how to come to the truth -- why are they doing that? Why are you Russia, even responding?That is foolish sign of weakness. As if Russia was still believing in the goodness of the west, as if it just needed to be awakened. What Russia is doing, every time, not just in this Skripal case, but in every senseless and ruthless attack, accusations about cyber hacking, invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea, and not to speak about the never-ending saga of Russia-Gate, Russian meddling and hacking into the 2016 US Presidential elections, favoring Trump over Hillary. Everybody with a half brain knows it's a load of crap. Even the FBI and CIA said that there was no evidence. So, why even respond? Why even trying to undo the lies, convince the liars that they, Russia, are not culpable?Every time the west notices Russia's wanting to be a "good neighbor" - about which the west really couldn't care less, Russia makes herself more vulnerable, more prone to be accused and attacked and more slandered.Why does Russia not just break away from the west? Instead of trying to 'belong' to the west? Accept that you are not wanted in the west, that the west only wants to plunder your resources, your vast landmass, they want to provoke you into a war where there are no winners, a war that may destroy entire Mother Earth, but they, the ZionAnglo handlers of Washington, dream that their elite will survive to eventually take over beautiful grand Russia. That's what they want.The Skripal case is typical. The intensity with which this UK lie-propaganda has been launched is exemplaryNobody can believe that May Merkel, Macron are such blatant liars... that is beyond what they have been brought up with. A lifelong of lies pushed down their throats, squeezed into their brains.. - I sadly remember in my youth in neutral Switzerland, the enemy always, but always came from the East. He was hiding behind the "Iron Curtain".The West is fabricating a new Iron Curtain. But while doing that, they don't realize they are putting a noose around their own neck.Mr. Putin, you don't need to respond to insults from the west, because that's what they are, abusive insults. The abject slander that Johnson boy threw at you is nothing but a miserable insult; you don't need to respond to this behavior. You draw your consequences.Dear President Putin, Dear Mr. Lavrov, Let them! Let them holler. Let them rot in their insanity. - Respond to the UK no longer with words but with deeds, with drastic deeds. Close their embassy. Give all embassy staff a week to vacate your country, then you abolish and eviscerate the embassy the same way the US abolished your consulates in Washington and San Francisco - a bit more than a year ago. Surely you have not forgotten. Then you give all Brits generously a month to pack up and leave your beautiful country (it can be done - that's about what Washington is forcing its vassals around the globe to do with North Korean foreign laborers); block all trade with the UK (or with the entire West for that matter), block all western assets in Russia, because that's the first thing the western plunderers will do, blocking Russian assets abroad. Stealing is in their blood.What would the west do, if suddenly they had no enemy, because the enemy has decided to ignore them and take a nap? China will join you.Everything else, responding, justifying, explaining, denying the most flagrant lies, trying to make them believe in the truth is not only a frustrating waste of time, it's committing political suicide. You will never win. The west gives a hoot about the truth - they have proven that for the last two thousand years or more. And in all that time, not an iota of conscience has entered the west's collective mind. The west cannot be trusted. Period.