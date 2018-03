© REUTERS/Joe Skipper



1) $220,000: Alcee Hastings (D-FL), alleged sexual harassment, 2014

2) $150,000: Benghazi Committee, alleged veteran status discrimination & retaliation, 2016

3) $85,000: Eric Massa (D-NY), alleged sexual harassment & retaliation, 2010

4) $84,000: Blake Farenthold (R-TX), alleged sexual harassment, 2014

5) $65,000: John J. Duncan Jr. (R-TN), alleged age discrimination, 2011

6) $50,000: unknown office, alleged disability discrimination & retaliation, 2008-2012

7) $40,000: Gregory Meeks (D-NY), overtime & retaliation, 2006

A House of Representatives fund paid $1 million to secretly settle complaints by staffers. Here are the largest.TheDCNF's analysis found that a seldom-mentioned settlement involving the office of Rep. Gregory Meeks appears to be one of the largest settlements in decades while also involving some of the most serious allegations - including not just sexual harassment, but firing a staffer who said she was physically sexually assaulted by someone connected to a campaign donor.The data is entirely based on Office of Compliance (OOC) payouts, and so omits some of the most notable settlements , such as one by Rep. John Conyers. The omission is because the Committee on House Administration disclosed only payments that came out of the OOC's special settlement fund,The Office of Compliance mysteriously omitted the largest settlement it ever handled from its list of settlements with member-led offices, likely because it involved a commission. The settlement, however, involved an accusation against Rep. Hastings by an employee of the Helsinki Commission, a member-led body of Congress chaired at the time by Hastings. The staffer alleged that he repeatedly invited her up to his hotel room when they were traveling, asked what type of underwear she was wearing, and made other inappropriate gestures.Benghazi Committee investigator Bradley Podliska filed a lawsuit alleging his bosses were unhappy the Air Force reservist had to leave to perform military service. He also said he had been unfairly pressured to focus on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He later withdrew that claim.Massa resigned after being accused of tickling and groping male staffers.A staffer alleged that Farenthold would talk about his "sexual fantasies" and "wet dreams" about his spokeswoman.Duncan's office terminated Shirley Taylor on her 66th birthday after colleagues mocked her for her age and Duncan "expressed his displeasure" about another employee working into her 80s, according to a lawsuit. Bob Griffitts, the chief of staff, told Duncan that the staffer had Alzheimer's disease, which was not true, it says. The chief of staff told Taylor she was forgetful, but when Taylor asked him for examples, Griffitts said he couldn't remember any, according to the suit.This settlement remains a mystery. A staffer to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee sued her in 2011 for allegedly discriminating against her based on a disability during this time period ("I don't give a damn about her disability," she said, according to the lawsuit ). However, that court case dragged on to 2015, and nothing indicates it was settled. Therefore, it does not appear to be this case.The list does not name the member, but this is the only settlement fitting the description of the Meeks case in the relevant time period, and Meeks spokesman Jordan Morris did not deny that it is the same settlement.Andrea Payne, a former Meeks staffer, filed a lawsuit "to recover for damages sustained by plaintiff when Representative Meeks violated her Constitutional rights by retaliating against her, and ultimately terminating her employment, because of her sexual assault lawsuit," attorneys wrote. Payne underwent physical therapy at a medical office owned by the spouse of Joan Flowers, a Meeks donor and political operative who at one point served as treasurer of Meeks' campaign. She said she was physically assaulted there, and she pursued criminal and civil charges. Follow Luke on Twitter . Send tips to luke@dailycallernewsfoundation.org