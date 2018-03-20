Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, whom his colleague Yevgeny Agapov accused of involvement in the shooting down of Boeing 777 flight MH17, has committed suicide in Nikolaev.Please note that Western mainstream media are specifically running the story as "Pilot, who was accused by Russia..."As reported by Ukrainian media, Voloshin shot himself from a Makarov pistol. Doctors tried to save the pilot, but he died in hospital.According to the relatives of the deceased, in recent days Voloshin was in a depressed state, spoke about troubles at work and expressed disturbing thoughts. A criminal case was instituted in accordance with Part 1 of Art. 115 Criminal Code "Intentional homicide" - this article was chosen because of the peculiarities of the investigation procedure.Since January 2018, Voloshin has headed the Mykolaiv International Airport. The previous director was detained while trying to bribe a governor, but the Ukrainian media repeatedly reported that he refused to sign illegal documentation. Voloshin signed these papers immediately after his appointment to the post of acting director.Two days after the MH17 disaster, Voloshin was awarded the Order of Courage of the Ukrainian air force. According to the testimony of Evgeny Agapov, who escaped to Russia, the Boeing 777 aircraft was allegedly shot down by an Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force, piloted by the aforementioned pilot: