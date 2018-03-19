The Salisbury poisoning has exposed the hysteria of Britain's rulers.The speed with which Britain's political class has descended into jingoism and anti-foreigner hysteria in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury has been extraordinary. In mere days, before we have proof of Russian state involvement, before we know the full facts of who was behind this attempted murder, virtually every section of our political and media elites was hollering for confrontation, demanding punishment of the Russian beast, and wailing, yet again, about the threat this warped eastern entity poses to Western stability and democracy.We are living through a desperate, hammed-up re-enactment of the Cold War era. 'Christ, I miss the Cold War', said Judi Dench's M in Casino Royale when one of her missions proved rather more complicated than she had expected. She could have been speaking for much of the 21st-century Western political establishment who, feeling all at sea, and bamboozled by a contrarian electorate that refuses to vote in the way they're meant to, seem to long to wrap themselves in the comfort blanket of old Cold War certainties from that era when the world was binary and our politicians didn't have to say much more than 'I hate the USSR' to win applause.telling us it is 'highly likely' the Russian state was behind this poisoning and that Britain will confront the evil east head-on over this matter.This is the magic dust of Cold War nostalgia.For many, it's not enough. Tory MPs and much of the right-wing press, gabbing in heated tones about Russian menace, Putin's warped plans to destabilise Europe, and other things that exist more in their heads than in the world of provable fact, have been egging May on to say more and do more. There must be confrontation, there must be sanctions, there must be no cuts to our military resources because, who knows, we may need to go to war, they say, madly. Fancying themselves as bit-part players in a John le Carré novel, these politicians and observers clearly relish the political and personal momentum, however fleeting and opportunistic it might be, that talking tough on Russia has provided them with. And it's not just the right.. The Guardian cares about British sovereignty now? Wonders will never cease.Such has been the fever pitch of anti-Russia sabre-rattling over the past couple of days thatWitness the response to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's sensible plea that we remain in a 'robust dialogue with Russia' rather than 'cutting off contact and letting the tensions and divisions get worse and potentially even more dangerous'.He has been branded 'disgusting' and 'disgraceful'. David Miliband compared him to Trump: in short, he's all but a Russia stooge. These attacks on Corbyn merely for saying we should speak robustly with Russia rather than get into a needless confrontation with it confirms thatthat our political class might feel united in opposition to. No questioning, no appeals for calm, can be tolerated by the moral beneficiaries of this anti-Russia hysteria and so they seek to shut such things down with slurs and accusations. 'What's wrong with you? Do you love Putin. Do you hate Britain?'Yet even Corbyn couldn't resist milking the anti-Russian moment.Now all the talk is of 'dirty Russian money'. Owen Jones at the Guardian went into full conspiracy-theory mode, accusing the Tories of being at the 'centre of a web spun by [the Russian regime]'. Sections of the supposedly radical left are engaging in borderline xenophobic, or at least paranoid, chatter about our politicians having been bought off by 'filthy' money from Moscow, rehabilitating the McCarthyite panic about Russians infiltrating our political systems. Corbynite Paul Mason even called on Theresa May to cancel all defence cuts because we cannot 'face down' the Russian threat if we are 'depleting our armed forces'.It looks likely to get worse.Moscow is summoning Britain's ambassadors for talks. Will it expel them? Will Britain expel Moscow's? Trump's Washington, keen to disprove the claims that it is in bed with the Kremlin, is getting involved, with Rex Tillerson asserting that the Russian state was probably behind the poisoning.And so international tensions intensify, in a way that could soon spin out of control. And on what evidence? None. Some experts believe it is unlikely the Russian state okayed the poisoning, given its amateurishness and pointlessness. They think it could have been a result of fallout between groups of former spies or possibly the action of the Russian mob. That is, non-state actors. Perhaps. Perhaps not. But can't we wait for more facts before we rush to judgement, and conflict? It seems not. You're a Putin apologist if you don't share their longing for the ramping up of global tensions.For nearly two years, Britain's political class and chattering class have looked with contempt upon ordinary British people, whom they accuse of being post-truth, nationalistic, xenophobic and nostalgic for Empire. Now, these same people sniff at the suggestion that we should wait for more evidence on the Salisbury poisoning, suddenly care about Britain's national integrity, engage in paranoid 'vulnerable Britain' vs 'evil Russia' hysteria, and want Britain to build up its military muscle to face down the Evil East. Everything they have said about us is far truer of them.is editor of Spiked.