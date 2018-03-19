IsraeliSoldiers
© Apaimages
Israeli soldiers guard West Bank.
Israel has warned Hamas that any future war on the Gaza Strip would lead to the assassination of the movement's leaders, Channel 2 reported.

Quoting unnamed sources the Israeli channel reported that the warning was conveyed via the senior Egyptian delegation which is currently visiting Gaza.

"The Egyptians have informed the movement that in any future escalation, Israel will strike back harshly and may reach the point of toppling the Hamas regime in Gaza. None of the Hamas leaders will be safe," the sources said.

"A senior Egyptian delegation conveyed a clear message to the Palestinians about the consequences of any new escalation in Gaza and according to this message, it is better for Hamas not to play with fire. This is the senior Egyptian intelligence delegation currently visiting Gaza which Arab media channels say aims to discuss the Palestinian internal reconciliation."