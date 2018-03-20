Wondering why it looks like WW3 might be breaking out?Full transcript below:Transcript:Sergey Mikheev, top political expert:- Whether Theresa May comprehends the situation, whether she resolves the internal issues, whether she's the person who's being pushed towards this decision, to blow up this scandal, it's a whole different question. However, the fact that the UK and the US share the opinion that Russia basically posts a chemical weapon threat to practically the entire world is truly incredibly disturbing.They've used this thesis about a weapon of mass destruction threat before, and they're using it now.They need to do this to prove that it's not about a particular case, not about some post-Soviet controversies, but the fact that Russia poses a threat, as a nation that's capable of attacking any civilized nation with chemical weapons. They're building up a scheme on the level of a primitive comic book. They need to dilute the brains of regular people and political experts so they accept this comic book as absolute fact. Russia is this Dr. Evil, who's immune to any and all reason. Russia has a different logic; it doesn't care about the election that's a week and a half away, or about the FIFA World Cup in 3 months.I think this scheme...- Maybe, it'll be the next step? Maybe, they'll claim that Russia supplies Syria with chemical weapons.- As far as Syria goes, we've already heard from Salisbury to Damascus; our military has already mentioned the chemical weapon provocation they're preparing near Damascus.so that this situation develops logically,thus taking these sanctions to a whole new level.- A rogue nation.- Right. Besides, they want to take a series of pressure-applying measures which will let them make it extremely hard for Russia to reach the goals Putin spoke of. Obviously, such an operation takes longer than 3 days or a week and a half. Of course, it wasn't like they heard the President's speech and decided to do this.As far as our oligarchs go, who've donated 820,000, or more, they were clearly explained that they shouldn't just waste this money in London restaurants, they must do something way more serious, or nobody knows what might happen to them. Nobody knows what "evil Russia, the evil Kremlin, and evil Putin" would do to them.