Upon getting just 1.5 percent of votes in Sunday's presidential election, Ksenia Sobchak told RT that she did not intend to win, but rather "educate" Russian citizens, and went on to present a plan to unite all liberal opposition."Of course, this is not the result one can dream of, but I had entered the race not for the result's sake. I wanted to tell the people the truth on pro-Putin nationwide TV channels," Sobchak said in an interview with RT's Ilya Petrenko, soon after the end of the election."This was my goal - to do something so that the largest possible number of people learned the truth about the real situation in Russia. This goal has no relation whatsoever to the result of the vote," she said.However, when the interviewer pointed out that, Sobchak again said that the main objective was in educating the masses, in particular about the alleged connection between the "patriotic initiatives" of the current Russian government and living standards, which she described as declining.At the same time, she vowed not to give up trying to lure Navalny into a liberal coalition as this is, in her words, "vitally important."Sobchak declined to comment on the fairness of the election, saying that she and her allies needed more time to look into all the complaints, but she also said that any realist would acknowledge that the majority of Russians really want Vladimir Putin as their president.