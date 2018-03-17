Society's Child
Flying crazy air: What's going on with airline travel?
Michelle Gant
Fox News
Sat, 17 Mar 2018 00:42 UTC
In a recent survey of airplane crew members, 67 percent of respondents said they have witnessed passengers behaving aggressively or violently toward each other, and 10 percent have experienced firsthand passenger-initiated violence.
But it's not just the flyers acting out. Things have gotten so bad with their employees, United just rolled out a compassion training program aimed at teaching employees how to be caring, safe, dependable and efficient. This new system will require around 30,000 customer-facing crew members to attend a four-hour training session to ensure all safety standards are met "with a smile."
Despite recent headlines, however, complaints against the airline were down in 2017 from 2016. According to the Department of Transportation, only 2,030 complaints were made, compared to 2,277 the previous year.
But you wouldn't know that from the headlines over the past few weeks. Here is a quick summary.
German shepherd sent to Japan instead of Kansas by mistake
Man and daughter kicked off plane for child's behavior
A man and his young daughter got kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after the child allegedly wouldn't sit in her own seat. According to a witness, who recorded a viral video of the incident, the little girl was afraid and acting upset in preparation for takeoff. When the father asked for a minute to deal with his daughter, estimated to be around two years old, the attendant reportedly walked away and called for someone to remove them from the flight. Southwest confirmed the family was removed from the flight after the "conversation escalated" between the passengers and crew. They were later booked on a different flight to their destination.
Black man accuses airline of racial bias
A black man is calling out United Airlines for racial bias after he says a white woman was offered a $1,000 voucher to remove her feet from the tray table. However, the airline says it was all a misunderstanding. Frederick Joseph was traveling from Austin, Texas to Newark, New Jersey when the passenger next to him took off her shoes and placed her feet on the tray table. When he asked her to remove them, she reportedly refused and told a flight attendant he was "disrupting her flight." In order to pacify the customer, Joseph claims she was offered a $1,000 voucher. While he later explained the airline assured him the woman received no such compensation, he still said he doesn't feel as though he was treated with equal respect because of his skin color. United denied Joseph's accusations.
French bulldog died in overhead bin
A French bulldog died on a United Airlines flight after the owners were forced by an attendant to store him in the overhead bin while traveling from Texas to New York. The pet's owners paid $125 to have the dog on board and carried him on in a TSA-compliant carrier, which should've been kept underneath her seat in compliance with the airline's pet policy. However, a flight attendant told the family he had to be put in the overhead bin. Despite the dog's barking, the family was unable to check on their beloved pet until they reached their destination, at which time they discovered Kokito had died. Cause of death is assumed to be a lack of oxygen. United claimed full responsibility for the "tragic accident" and offered the family compensation.
Upset passenger wears life vest in the sky, spreading panic
Pilot attacks, strangles ground agent
Passenger fistfight about overhead bins
Two male passengers engaged in a violent fistfight onboard a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas preparing to depart for Los Angeles. Witnesses claim one of the passengers was asked to leave the plane after arguing with a flight attendant regarding the overhead bins. When he refused, the pilot asked all passengers to exit the aircraft. Trying to prevent the situation, the other male passenger stepped in and asked the man to get off, sparking the altercation. According to the airline, both passengers involved were deplaned and turned over to local law enforcement.
Mom kicked off because baby was spitting up
Woman yells 'I am God,' tries to open airplane door
A woman behaving bizarrely on a United Express flight from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho had an emotional outburst and tried to open the emergency exit door halfway through the trip. The agitated passenger was reportedly yelling things like "I want to die! Get me off this plane!" She then started screaming "I am God, I am God, I am God, I am God!" as she tried to open the cabin door. Other passengers restrained her with zip ties until the plane landed. A spokesperson for Skywest, which was operating the flight, said that once all passengers were safely deplaned, "the unruly customer was held for questioning by law enforcement," said Layne Watson, a spokesperson from SkyWest.
Man strips naked and watches porn mid-flight
Passenger punches and strangles other passengers, calls baby a slut
A Siberian Airlines passenger was arrested after punching and strangling men, women and children on a flight from St. Petersburg to Novosibirsk, Russia. The unruly man was pacing the aisles, spouting obscenities and disturbing other passengers, ignoring crew members' requests to take his seat. He got physical with other people on board, grabbing one woman's hair and calling another passenger's baby a "slut." Once the plane landed, police took the man to the airport holding cell, where he continued behaving aggressively, removing his shirt and banging on the walls.
Passengers flown to wrong city 600 miles away
