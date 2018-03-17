© Brian Snyder / Reuters

Joe Friday

If he had followed the letter of the law, the trail of guilt may have led all the way to Obama himself.

McCabe and the Lovers

Page: He knows. He just got handed a note.



Strzok: Ha. He asking about it now?



Page: Yeah. It was pretty funny.

The Super Spy

If you're paying somebody, particularly former FSB officers, they are going to tell you truth and innuendo and rumor, and they're going to call you up and say, "Hey, let's have another meeting, I have more information for you," because they want to get paid some more.

The Birth of the Collusion Thesis

1. What's behind Trump's fascination with Vladimir Putin?



2. Why does Trump surround himself with advisers with links to the Kremlin?



3. Why do Trump's foreign policy ideas read like a Putin wish list?



4. Do Trump's still-secret tax returns show ties to Russian oligarchs?



5. Why is Trump encouraging Russia to interfere in our election?

The Super Duo

I was the lead Russianist at Ml6 in the final years of my career. And I was previously stationed in Moscow. And I speak Russian. And I've done Russian intelligence/counterintelligence issues all my life. And the central problem when you're a Russian intelligence expert is disinformation, and that the Russians have . . . a long history and an advanced capability in disinformation. And so . . . before we go any further, I just want you to know that . . . this is . . . the fundamental problem with my profession. And it should be assumed that in any sort of intelligence gathering . . . there will be some disinformation. And I'm trained to spot that and filter it out, but . . . you should understand that . . . no one's perfect.

And so we've essentially filtered out everything that we think is disinformation, and we're not going to present that to you here. We're going to present to you things that we think come from credible sources, but we're not going to warrant [sic] to you . . . that this is all true.

The gathering of kompromat - compromising material - is a familiar tactic in Putin's arsenal. For years, the Russian intelligence services have filmed political enemies in stages of sexual and/or narcotic indulgence, and have distributed the grainy images online.

A Diabolical Mastermind

A Ventriloquist and His Dummy

The Cutout

Get Carter

I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy's [McCabe's] office - that there's no way he gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event u die be4 you're 40.

Alfa Shmalfa

The Return of Joe Friday

At that point I felt like the rules had just been thrown out and that Comey had violated . . . one of the more sacrosanct policies, which is not announcing law enforcement activity in the closing days of an election. . . . We decided that if James Comey wasn't going to tell people about this investigation that, you know, he had violated the rules, and [it] would only be fair if the world knew that both candidates were under FBI investigation.

The Obama administration

framed

Donald Trump.

Second Sight

What we are witnessing is nothing less than a textbook case of denial and projection - the most perfect case imaginable.

The Greatest Denier