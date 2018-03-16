© Jared Rodriguez / Truthout

Everyone dissociates whether it be through daydreaming, watching movies, playing games, reading and meditation. The ability to dissociate seems to be hard-wired in humans and is especially prevalent in children during play as one of their primary modes of learning. Dissociation can range from mild forms of disengagement from the surrounding environment to a more severe detachment from physical and emotional experiences. Flights of fancy can be a great wellspring of creativity or a maladaptive escape from reality.How much dissociation is too much? How can it be used for good? Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness show for a lively discussion.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic is animal spies and how our pet companions have been used for espionage.