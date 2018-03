© Reuters/Brian Snyder



"Defendant faces the very real possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison," Ellis wrote. "In this regard, he poses a substantial risk of flight and the above-mentioned conditions are the least restrictive conditions that will reasonably assure defendant's appearance at trial."

"These conditions are necessary because the defendant is a person of great wealth who has the financial means and international connections to flee and remain at large, as well as every incentive to do so," the order reads.

Judge Thomas Ellis III, who is presiding over the second prosecution of Paul Manafort,that the deposed Trump campaign chief may well spend the rest of his life in prison.concluding the severity of his alleged crimes and his considerable assets incentivize him to flee the country.Special counsel Robert Mueller filed numerous charges against him includingat a federal trial court in Alexandria, Va., andEach tax fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. The bank fraud charges carry a 30 year maximum sentence and a one million dollar fine. Though he is not likely to receive the maximum penalties, at 68, Manafort faces the serious prospect of life in prison, even with a reduced sentence.He will remain confined in a waterfront condo in Alexandria for the coming weeks.Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Manafort's criminal case in Washington, D.C., setREAD: An excerpt from Judge Ellis' bond order