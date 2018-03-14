© Mike Segar / Reuters



Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 3. British authorities claim both were poisoned with a Soviet-engineered nerve agent called Novichok. Both remain in critical condition in hospital.The Foreign Office tweeted Wednesday morning that the British government has called for an urgent UNSC meeting over the attack.May set a deadline of midnight Tuesday for Russia to provide an explanation for the "poisoning" of Skripal and his daughter, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats when the deadline was missed. Speaking on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is ready to respond to to any official request from London but Moscow has yet to receive any such contact regarding the case. Moscow denies any involvement in the incident.Lavrov said the case must come before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons (OPCW), of which both Russia and the UK are members.