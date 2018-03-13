Science & Technology
When mountains awaken: A history of US non-volcano eruptions
USGS
Tue, 13 Mar 2018 00:00 UTC
Please Note: This list is a companion list to the Cascade Range Historical Newspaper Clippings, and features "non-volcano eruptions".
June 20, 1857
Pigeon Mountain volcano, Georgia
The New York Times, June 20, 1857
A Volcano in Georgia.
A writer in the Sentinel states that a volcano has lately made its appearance in Pigeon mountain, about ten miles from Augusta. On the 24th, ult., the mountain was violently agitated, and the citizens in the vicinity were aroused and terribly frightened by the commotion. When observing the mountain they were more than ever terrified, for a brilliant light was plainly seen issuing from the summit. The atmosphere soon became strongly impregnated with a disagreeable sulphuric odor. On the following day a thick torrent of smoke and ashes ascended from where this light was previously seen. No blaze has yet been seen to issue from the crater. It had continued up to the 29th ultimo about as above described, emitting smoke and ashes without intermission. The crater is thought to be about 100 yards in diameter. No one has yet ventured near enough to ascertain anything of its general depth.
Several springs in the vicinity have totally disappeared. Many of the citizens are very much alarmed, and some even are moving out of the valley, through anticipation and fear of a violent eruption. The writer states that the principle of a volcano has for many years been germinating in Pigeon mountain. About ten miles south from where the present appeared, is the crater of an extinguished volcano, which appears to have been in an active state at no very distant period.
Every appearance goes to vindicate the conjecture that it has been in a state of eruption within less than five hundred years. Several persons of credit have stated that in the Winter of '48 or '49, the earth in the vicinity was in a remarkabley warm state. Others have avowed to have seen smoke with a sulphuric smell issue from a very remarkable cavity which is found in the neighborhood of the place.
-- Newspaper Source found at: The New York Times Archives, 2008
December 10, 1866 ... referring to September 2, 1866
Florida Island
Puget Sound Weekly
A dispatch from Mobile says that on the 2d of September, on the Florida coast, fiteen miles from land, an island was thrown up by volcanic influence to the heighty of ninety feet above the water level, and meaasuring seventeen hundred feet in circuference.
-- Newspaper Source found at: Washington Secretary of State Website Database, 2007
March 18, 1874 ... (March 17)
Bald Mountain, North Carolina
Denver Daily Times, Colorado
THE VOLCANO.
Raleigh, N.C., March 17. -- Passengers from the west, on this morning's train, confirm the reports of the rumbling noises on the surface, and the general upheaving of Bald mountain. The people living on and near the mountain are moving, and a heavy volcanic eruption is expected. Reporters left this afternoon for the mountain to view the scene and to ascertain the extent of the eruption.
New York, March 18. -- A special from Salisbury, N.C., says one report from a scientific source is that the internal noises heard in Bald mountain, resemble those heard in Mount Etna, preparatory to a volcanic eruption. It is heard throughout the county and from a distance of sixteen miles, extending into the adjoining counties. These sounds are not only heard, but a trembling and reverberation of the earth is perceptibly felt. No signs of fire or lava have been discovered.
AMERICAN VOLCANO.
New York, March 17. -- Raleigh, N.C. dispatches say that Bald Mountain, in the Western part of the State, is in a state of volcanic eruption; that houses and cottages on the side, and at the base have been thrown down. The inhabitants in the locality are terror stricken, and are seeking safety in flight. A thin vapor sinks from the top of the mountain, and a low rumbling sound is constantly heard.
-- Newspaper Source found at: Colorado's Historic Newspaper Collection Website, 2007
March 18, 1874 ... (March 17)
Bald Mountain, North Carolina
The New York Times, New York
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 17. -- We have no positive information of the volcanic disturbance reported from Raleigh. It is reported from Ashville as being between that place and Old Fort, and not at the Bald Mountains. The rumbling sounds have been heard and tremors felt frequently during the last two or three weeks for some distance in that vicinity.
THE REPORTS CONFIRMED.
RALEIGH, N.C., March 17. -- Passengers from the west on this morning's train confirm the reports of the rumbling noises and the general upheaving of the Bald Mountain in Western Carolina. People living on and near the mountain are moving out, and a volcanic eruption is momentarily expected.
-- Newspaper Source found at: New York Times Archives, 2008
January 20, 1881
Pikes Peak volcano, Colorado
Spokan Times
PIKES PEAK VOLCANO.
THE SIGNAL SERVICE OFFICER'S STORY.
August 16, 1881
Idaho
Spokan Times
VOLCANO IN IDAHO. -- Lewiston, I.T., Aug. 16. -- A volcanic eruption occurred in the mountains about twenty miles east of Mt. Idaho on the 9th inst, sending forth fire and smoke hundreds of feet in hight, and throwing rocks into the air which lit several miles from the scene of eruption. A column of black smoke is said to be still rising from the mouth of the volcano, which is visible fifty miles away. The shock attending the eruption was distinctly felt on Salmon river, seventy-five miles from the place. No one has as yet approached the scene of eruption. BLAKE.
-- Newspaper Source found at: Washington Secretary of State Website Database, 2007
September 13, 1881
Idaho
Spokan Times
JOURNALISTIC PUSH. -- Fortunate is Walla Walla in the possession of a live journalist. Such an one is Col. Frank J. Parker, editor of the "Statesman." He doesn't allow nature to put on too much style without giving a pen picture of the "very latest." On a recent occasion, a volcano was reported away over in Idaho, an account of which was first sent to THE TIMES by telegraph. We hadn't time to run over and investigate the matter, and are very sorry to say that we were compelled to leave our readers in dreadful suspense till Brother Parker had resolved to be "the first to be there." Always ready to go where duty calls, this enterprising journalist tore himself away from the endearments of civilization and pushed rapidly toward the frontier. His speed was like that of the wind. Passing Dayton, Lewiston and Pharoah's Hill, he made the quickest time to Mt. Idaho. From there he traveled with a pack horse, and wore out the seat of a government pack-saddle. No one but an enterprising newspaper man would have suffered thusly. When Col. Parker reached the ragged edge of the greatest labyrinth of tangled forests ever designated on map or chart, and where no white man had ever been, he could learn less about the volcano than while at Walla Walla. Here he left the remnants of his pack train, and crawled into and through the primeval forest, with glory only seventeen miles away. On and on, manfully he climbed the mountain side, sparring himself onward and upward with the encouraging word, "Excelsior!". He became weary, yet fainted not; lost the soles to his boots, yet halted not; hungry, and ate naught; but still he pressed manfully on with that peculiar trait of hoping against hope -- so common with newspaper men -- leading him on.
When Col. Parker had reached the summit of the mountains, where the volcano was supposed to be, imagine his great astonishment to find right before his eyes the very spot which might be the one he was looking for, and yet it might not. The mountain was charred and torn, was steaming a little, and sent up a peculiar and unpleasant odor. "Bravo! bravo!" shout Stanley; "Whooplah! it is the Devil's Hole!" and as such it is known to this day.
-- Newspaper Source found at: Washington Secretary of State Website Database, 2007
Reader Comments
( No Comments )