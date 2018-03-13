© Anna Liesowska / east2west news



Oleg Shushunov, 18, was set upon by a pack of eight ferocious dogs while he walked to a friend's house, hours before 24-year-old Kristina Rostova was savagely attacked in the same area of MoscowA Russian teen was savaged to death by a pack of stray dogs hours before a mother-of-one was left fighting for her life following a separate attack on the same street.Oleg Shushunov, 18, died from blood loss after being set upon by at least eight ferocious dogs at around midnight as he was walked to a friend's house in the village of Kursakovo.Mr Shushunov, who was about to become a father,"The café was closed at the time so no-one was in the streets."Nobody heard hie cries for help".The decorator's death is made all the more tragic by the fact his girlfriend is expecting his baby, friends later explained.Nikita Orekhov, 18, said: "I still can't believe that he is has gone. All of his friends and relatives are in grief."Ms Rostova's family would have almost certainly been mourning her death too, if local man Pyotr Trifonov had not rushed to her rescue after hearing her cries.He said: "I dragged her with one hand and beat the dogs away with the other," said her rescuer."When I reached the front door of my block of flats, I called the ambulance and police."Only then did I notice the extent of her injuries."I didn't want her to faint."She was a true fighter."Mr Trifonov said he could easily have found himself "lying there next to her" but managed to fight off the wild beasts.Andrey Dunaev, head of administration at local Istra district council, said: "The young woman has undergone surgery."She is in a grave condition in hospital."The dogs have been caught."It is understood they have been destroyed."I have also ordered more active work on catching stray animals," he said."I am urging all citizens to forward their information about stray dogs to me personally."