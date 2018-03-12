Police
Police have confirmed a "package" explosion that killed one male teenager and injured a woman in Austin, Texas Monday morning.

According to local CBS affiliate KBYE, the explosion took place on the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive, north of E. MLK Blvd in east Austin.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters that both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

The explosion is the second such incident to occur in Austin in March, and the two are allegedly being treated as linked events.

The cites of both explosions were home owned by black families, and they are currently being investigated as "suspicious deaths," potential homicides and potential hate crimes, though the authorities have not ruled out possible links to terrorism.

The woman injured by the blast was rushed to the hospital were she is being treated for serious injuries.