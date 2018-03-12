© KCNA/Saul Loab (AFP)



U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted his upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "tremendous success."The U.S. leader said on March 10 that Pyongyang had promised not to test-launch any missiles until the talks take place, possibly in May."So, I think North Korea is going to go very well. The promise is they wouldn't be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they're looking to de-nuke. So that'd be great."Earlier on March 10, Trump tweeted that China was pleased he was pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program rather than "going with the ominous alternative."He also wrote that Japan is "very enthusiastic" about the potential talks.The White House on March 8 announced that Trump had agreed to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un by May in an effort to reach an agreement for Pyongyang to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.