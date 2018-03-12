Puppet Masters
Trump predicts 'tremendous success' in upcoming talks with Kim Jong Un, but a reality check might be forthcoming
rferl.org
Sun, 11 Mar 2018 14:24 UTC
The U.S. leader said on March 10 that Pyongyang had promised not to test-launch any missiles until the talks take place, possibly in May.
"I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success. I think this is going to be something very successful. We have a lot of support," Trump told reporters.
"So, I think North Korea is going to go very well. The promise is they wouldn't be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they're looking to de-nuke. So that'd be great."
Earlier on March 10, Trump tweeted that China was pleased he was pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program rather than "going with the ominous alternative."
He also wrote that Japan is "very enthusiastic" about the potential talks.
The White House on March 8 announced that Trump had agreed to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un by May in an effort to reach an agreement for Pyongyang to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.
Reader Comments
demore 2018-03-12T15:41:13Z
Mr Trump could have said ''cautiously optimistic'' instead of boasting of a tremendous success. He's too emotional and seems to have forgotten the serious, personal and public insults he directed at Kim Jong Un. I'm not sure about Korea but as a rule insults are not easily dismissed in Asia in general. Mr Trump is going to have to be very polite, watch his body language and keep in mind both Korean leaders have already started to ease tensions by agreeing to meet and start talks. The old bull in a china shop my way or the hi-way with us or against us standard US bullshit will not cut it with Kim Jong Un. For god sake he could start a war right there. My bet is South Korea will not appreciate the US messing with the fragile openings that have been very recently created. Tread carefully Mr Trump.
demore "For God sake he could start a war right there." LOL!! I was imagining similar scenarios, none of them ending with Trump returning home.
Maybe this is a good chance for the Trump haters to do something about it and make N.Korea look like the bad guy. Kill two birds with one stone; get rid of a nuisance at home and allow U.S. military to attempt another run up to the Chinese border.
Maybe this is a good chance for the Trump haters to do something about it and make N.Korea look like the bad guy. Kill two birds with one stone; get rid of a nuisance at home and allow U.S. military to attempt another run up to the Chinese border.
Comment: Considering what Kim Jong Un said back in September: The idea that North Korea is going to simply denuclearize seems like a stretch. Given the US' history of backstabbing and double-crossing its 'friends,' to think that Kim Jong Un will take Trump at his word could turn out to be a grave mistake. Or perhaps this isn't really about their nukes, and more about South Korea? It will be interesting to see how this develops. See also:
Will the Establishment allow a Trump-Kim summit?
Trump's 'spontaneous' decision to meet Kim Jong-un, was the CIA's staged decision
Bombshell announcement: Kim Jong Un invites Trump to meet and discuss 'denuclearization of Korean peninsula' - Trump says 'Yes, we can!'