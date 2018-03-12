© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters



Rodrigo Duterte has once again harshly lashed out at UN human rights officials planning to probe alleged extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs, and claimed full responsibility for the "lawful" actions of law enforcers.Calling Zeid a "stupid... son of a b**ch", Duterte reiterated his authorization for law enforcement agencies not to answer questions from human rights investigators, currently being led by Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur."These human rights [people] are dumb," Duterte added. "I said [to drug syndicates] do not destroy my country, or my city for that matter, because I will kill you. And do not destroy... the youth of this land because I will kill you."Duterte's response came after Zeid on Friday called on the UN Human Rights Council to take a stand against Duterte's personal vendetta against UN rights officials, who have criticized Manila's war on drugs."The UN Human Rights Council must take a position. These attacks cannot go unanswered," Zeid said Friday.Duterte has long been the target of global criticism over his war on drugs, which has resulted in numerous extrajudicial killings.After months of threatening to take action, earlier this month the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened a preliminary investigation into Duterte's war on drugs, probing potential crimes against humanity.