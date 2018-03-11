The baffling creature is shown suckling on a milk bottle in the short clip which has has been circulated online.
This unusual creature appears to have a condition called polycephaly, which derives from the Greek word poly, meaning 'many' and kephale, meaning 'head'.
Animals with this condition, also referred to as dicephalic parapagus, have two heads on one torso.
Each head of a polycephalic animal has its own brain, and they share control of the organs and limbs, though the specific structure of the connections varies between each case.
Animals with the condition rarely live beyond a few months.
'Although rare, two-headed animals have been documented since the 1800s', according to the video website Newsflare.
Puzzled onlookers could be heard referring to the phenomenon as 'a wonder of nature'.
They are referred to as bicephalic or dicephalic if the animals have two heads. If they have three heads they are referred to as tricephalic.
Footage of the odd animal swept the web after the creature was discovered in an Indian village.
It appeared to have the facial structure of a human thanks to its delicate nose and lips, which appeared to be bent upwards forming a pout on its face.
Its nose also resembled that of a human's rather than the snout of a goat.