© Via Twitter@baeidinjad

A group of men in black attire have scaled the façade of the Iranian embassy in London and have taken down the flag. Iran's Press TV said the embassy has come under "attack." Reports suggest a religious group was behind the stunt.Footage posted online shows the men on the balcony of the embassy building. One is waving a blue and white flag with inscriptions in Arabic, just after the men apparently took down the Iranian flag.The Metropolitan Police have reportedly confirmed the incident, journalist Nahayat Tizhoosh tweeted, citing fellow journalist Laura McQuillan. The men are now reportedly on the roof and police are negotiating for them to come down.Initial reports on social media suggest the men are from a religious organization loyal to the ideas of the late Shia Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Al-Shirazi. Twitter user Haidar Nasralla suggested the group is from the Khoddam Al Mahdi organization, based in Buckinghamshire, UK.BBC Persian contributor Hossein Aghaie tweeted that the protesters are indeed supporters of Shirazi, adding that Shirazi's son Hossein was recently arrested for criticizing Iran's government and leader.