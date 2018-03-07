© Stefan Wermuth/Reuters



Ex-Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott may sue Rupert Murdoch's News Corp after he was informed that he was targeted by private investigator. The same PI made claims to the media that the Sunday Times hired him to spy on MPs.Tony Blair's former right hand man took to social media after the BBC broke the story. He said he is now taking legal advice in relation to the allegations.Ford said his spying methods included blagging, a term for tricking sources into revealing information by pretending to be a legitimate authority.Ford claims he was contracted by the paper between 1995 and 2010. In that time, he saidThe Sunday Times said that it "strongly rejects" claims it had hired anyone to act illegally on their behalf. A spokesperson said the paper had "a strong record of investigative journalism over decades and has employed many contributors and researchers to work on stories, or parts of stories."Some allegations related to the research work of John Ford have been aired previously and we cannot comment on the specifics of these new allegations which all predate 2011."The revelations about the paper come only days after the government controversially threw out plans to hold a second Leveson inquiry, intended to look at the close relationship between journalists and the police.The original Leveson inquiry was launched after News International were implicated in the infamous phone-hacking scandal, in which the voicemail messages of celebrities, politicians, and murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler were hacked into by journalists looking to obtain stories. It also looked at cases of alleged police bribery and improper influence in the pursuit of stories by media organizations.