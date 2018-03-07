earth
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea just after midnight local time Wednesday morning, jarring an area that's still recovering from a 7.5 tremor in late February.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12:13 a.m. local time Wednesday morning (9:13 a.m. EST Tuesday morning) about 70 miles southwest of Porgera. The temblor struck at a depth of about 20 miles and was located about 20 miles southwest of the Feb. 26 quake, which killed at least 67 people, according to the Guardian.

It wasn't immediately known if the latest earthquake caused additional damage or injuries. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said it did not expect a tsunami to be generated from the quake.

Prior to Wednesday's tremor, aid groups were rushing to get supplies to villages as aftershocks from the Feb. 26 quake remained frequent, Reuters reported. But it was a tough task, as remote areas remained difficult to reach due to the widespread damage and rough terrain.

"The logistics are still a massive problem," CARE Australia aid worker Anna Bryan told Reuters.

Officials estimated 150,000 people were in need of aid following the large earthquake, and residents continue to flee their homes every time the ground shakes, fearing structural collapse.

"Mothers and children are so traumatized," United Church project officer James Komengi told Reuters. "Even my own children are refusing to sleep in our house. Every little movement scares them."