Earth Changes
Huge earthquake strikes Ring of Fire: Papua New Guinea hit by shallow 7.5 magnitude quake - at least 75 dead (UPDATE)
Vincent Wood
Express (UK)
Sun, 25 Feb 2018 18:02 UTC
The 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of the island near the near the Southern Highlands area, with tremors felt across the nearby region.
The phenomenon hit at a depth of two kilometers at roughly 4am local time (6pm GMT).
It is currently unclea rif any damage or injuries were cause by the substantial siesmic event.
Papua New Ginuea rests on the so-called 'Ring of Fire' - a hotbed of seismic activity surrounding a tectonic plate that spans the pacific.
The quake follows another seismic event in Japan, where a 5.5 magintude earthquake struck just hours before.
Despite the magintude of the huge quake, officials have confirmed there is no risk of a resultant tsunami.
A statement from the US' Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said: "An Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred in New Guinea, Papua New Guinea at 1745 UTC on Sunday February 25, 2018.
"Based on all available data, there is no Tsunami threat from this earthquake."
Comment: On the 26th the local newspaper the Post-Courier reported:
A huge 7.6 magnitude earthquake severely hit Hela and Southern Highlands last night.Update - 27th of February, 2018:
Although communication networks into the two provinces have been cut off, reports through satellite communication by Hela Provincial Administrator William Bando reveal that about 10 people have been killed while thousands of properties have been destroyed.
Mr Bando said it is a very severe disaster as many lives have reportedly been lost.
It is believed that the earthquake started around Kiunga and affected lives and properties in Hela and Southern Highlands while other provinces also felt the effect of the quake.
Mr Bando said the Komo Airport is believed to be damaged as half of the airfield has been destroyed.
The PA is now meeting with the department of inter-government relations in relation to the disaster.
According to new information received at (11:30am) the quakes have resulted in homes and properties being buried as the ground opened up and sank. Reports are yet to be confirmed but the situation looks severe.
More than 30 people are now feared dead in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook Papua New Guinea on Monday, local media outlets have reported. Hela Provincial Administrator William Bando noted that the earthquake led to the appearance of landslides and sinkholes. Over 300 people have been reportedly injured. Numerous properties have suffered damage and the electricity has been cut off in some of the affected areas.
Update - 5th of March, 2018:
The latest via the Loop news website:
As of midday today, 55 people have been confirmed dead in parts of Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.Update - 6th of March, 2018:
This is according to the Catholic Bishops' Conference based on reports received from the Mendi Diocese in SHP.
General Secretary for Catholic Bishops' Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Father Victor Roche, said coordination amongst authorities, churches and parties on ground is key during this trying time.
Initial reports provided by the Mendi Diocese following the earthquake confirm 20 deaths in Hela Province and 35 in parts of Mendi.
These figures account for just fractions of both provinces while attempts to update these statistics are ongoing.
Father Victor said coordination from the government right down to people on site at the impacted areas is crucial to enable swift coordination of relief efforts.
"Schools, houses, clinics, roads and bridges have been affected and people are finding it difficult to move around and relief efforts are also hampered by this, so it is good that we coordinate more," Fr Roche stated.
RNZ reports:
The death toll in Papua New Guinea following last week's magnitude 7.5 earthquake has risen to 75.
The Highlands region was badly damaged in that tremor, and continues to be rattled by aftershocks as high as magnitude 6.
Much of remote Hela and Southern Highlands provinces were cut off by massive landslides, which has hampered the delivery of much-needed aid.
PNG journalist, Scott Waide, has just visited the region closest to the epicentre, including a village where 11 people died when the mountainside came crashing through.
He said he heard of a story about a boy whose whole family was killed in the quake.
"There's a chap who is in grade 5. He goes to school in Margarima - Margarima is very far away from his village. He came back to ask his parents for school fees [but] on his way back his whole family was wiped out - his siblings, his mother, his father and an uncle have all died. So he's the only one in the family left."
anybody paying attention NO look at the earthquakes today several large ones other than this
