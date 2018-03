© AP/Kevin Wolf



Jeffrey Sterling, the case officer for the CIA's covert "Operation Merlin," who was convicted in May 2015 for allegedly revealing details of that operation to James Risen of the New York Times, was released from prison in January after serving more than two years of a 42-month sentence. He had been tried and convicted on the premise that the revelation of the operation had harmed U.S. security.The very first U.S. national intelligence estimate on the subject in 2001 that Iran had a nuclear weapons program was the result ofthat was arguably more serious than the efforts by Vice-President Dick Cheney to influence the CIA's 2002 estimate on WMD in Iraq.The full story the interaction between the CIA operation and intelligence analysis, shows, moreover, thatThe story of Operation Merlin and the suppression of crucial intelligence on Iran's nuclear intentions cannot be understood apart from thePavitt's rise in the Operations Directorate had been so closely linked to his friendship with Tenet that the day after Tenet announced his retirement from the CIA on June 3, 2004, Pavitt announced his own retirement.Soon after he was assigned to the CIA's Non-Proliferation Center (NPC) in 1993 Pavitt got the idea of creating a new component within the Directorate of Operations to work solely on proliferation, as former CIA officials recounted for Valerie Plame Wilson's memoir, Fair Game. Pavitt proposed thatusing its own clandestine case officers working under non-official cover.Immediately after Tenet was named Deputy Director of the CIA in 1995, Pavitt got the new organization within the operations directorate calledPavitt immediately began the planning for a major operation targeting Iran. According to a CIA cable declassified for the Sterling trial, as early as March 1996 CPD'sThe trick was that it had built-in flaws that would make it unworkable.A January 1997 declassified cable described a plan for using a Russian émigré' former Soviet nuclear weapons engineer recruited in 1996 to gain "operational access" to an Iranian "target." The cable suggested that it would be for the purpose of intelligence on the Iranian nuclear program, in the light of the fact that the agency had not issued a finding that Iran was working on nuclear weapons.But in mid-March 1997 the language used by CPD to describe its proposed covert operation suddenly changed. Another declassified CPD cable from May 1997 saidThat shift in language apparently reflected Tenet's realization that the CIA would need justify the proposed covert operation to the White House, as required by legislation.With his ambitious plan for a covert operation against Iran in his pocket, Pavitt was promoted to Associate Deputy Director of Operations in July 1997. On February 2, 1998, CPD announced to other CIA offices, according to the declassified cable, to announce that a technical team from one of the national laboratories had finished building the detonation device that would include "multiple nested flaws," including a "final fatal flaw" ensuring "that it will not detonate a nuclear weapon."An official statement from the national lab certifying that fact was a legal requirement for the CIA to obtain the official Presidential "finding" for any covert operation required by legislation passed in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair.Pavitt obtained the letter from the national laboratory in mid-1999 a few weeks after it was announced he would be named Deputy Director of the CIA for Operations.. The language of the CIA's report to Congress for the first half of 1999, which was delivered to Congress in early 2000, contained formulations that showed signs of having been negotiated between those who believed Iran just have a nuclear weapons program and those who did not.The report referred to nuclear-related projects that "will help Iran augment its nuclear technology infrastructure, which in turn would be useful in supporting nuclear weapons research and development." The shift from "will" to "would" clearly suggested that nuclear weapons work was not yet an established fact.A second sentence said, "expertise and technology gained, along with the commercial channels and contacts established - even from cooperation that appears strictly civilian in nature - could be used to advance Iran's nuclear weapons research and developmental program."That was not sufficient for Tenet and Pavitt to justify a covert nuclear weapons program involving handing over a fake nuclear detonation device. So the dynamic duo came up with another way around that obstacle.reported in a front page article by James Risen and Judith Miller in the New York Times on January 17, 2000,Risen and Miller reported that Tenet had begun briefings for Clinton administration officials on the new CIA assessment in December 1999 shortly after the document was completed, citing "several U.S. officials" familiar with it.according to the sources cited by the Times. It was based instead onBut the new assessment had evidently not come from the Intelligence Directorate. John McLaughlin, then Deputy Director for Intelligence, said in e-mail response to a query that he did not recall the assessment. And when this writer asked him whether it was possible that he would not remember or would not have known about an intelligence assessment on such a high profile issue, McLaughlin did not respond. Pavitt and Tenet had obviously gone outside the normal procedure for an intelligence assessment in order to get around the problem of lack of support for their thesis from the analysts.A declassified CIA cable dated November 18, 1999 instructed the Russian émigré to prepare for a possible trip to Vienna in early 2000, indicating that Tenet hoped to get the finding within a few weeks. Clinton apparently did give the necessary finding in early 2000; in the first days of March 2000 thePavitt's CPD was also managing a group of covert operatives who recruited spies to provide information on weapons of mass destruction in Iran and Iraq. CPD not only controlled the targeting of the operatives working on those accounts but the distribution of their reports.because the CPD had a vested interest in an intelligence estimate that showed Iran had an active nuclear weapons program, and it could prevent intelligence analysts from getting information that conflicted with that interest.That is exactly what happened in 2001. One especially valuable CPD operative, who was fluent in both Farsi and Arabic, had begun recruiting agents to provide intelligence on both Iran and Iraq since 1995. His talents had been recognized by the CPD and by higher levels of the Operations Directorate:- the second highest grade level in the civil service.In a November 2005 court filing in a lawsuit against Pavitt, the unnamed head of CPD and then CIA Director Porter Goss, the operative, identified only as "Doe" in court records, said that one of his most highly valued "human assets" - the CIA term for recruited spies - had given him very important intelligence in 2001.For years "Doe" sought to declassify the language of that had been redacted, but the CIA had fought it.It was assumed in press accounts at the time that the redacted lines were related to Iraq. But the lawyer who handled the lawsuit for "Doe," Roy Krieger, revealed to this writer in interviews that the redacted lines revealed thatIt was the first intelligence from a "highly-valued" U.S. spy - one who was known to be in a position to know [what] he claimed to know - on Iran's intentions regarding nuclear weapons to become available to the U.S. intelligence community. "Doe" reported what the spy had said to his supervisor at CPD, according to the court filing, and the supervisor immediately met with Pavitt and the head of CPD. After that meeting the CPD supervisor ordered "Doe" not to prepare any written report on the matter and assured him that Pavitt and the head of the CPD would personally brief President Bush on the intelligence.But "Doe" soon learned from his own contacts at CIA headquarters thatAnd "Doe" was soon instructed to terminate his relationship with the asset.put him in a headquarters job and denied him the intelligence medal and promotion to GS-14 that he had been promised, according to his court filing.Pavitt did not respond to requests for an interview for this story both at the Scowcroft Group and, after he retired, at his home in McLean, Virginia.The intervention by Pavitt to prevent the intelligence from Doe's Iranian asset from circulating within the U.S. government came as the intelligence community was working on theon the Iranian nuclear program. That NIE concluded that Iran was working on a nuclear weapon, but the finding was far from being clear-cut. Paul Pillar, the CIA's National Intelligence Officer for the Middle East and North Africa, who was involved in the 2001 NIE, recalled that"We're talking about things that are a matter of inference, not direct evidence," Pillar said in an interview with this writer.Furthermore he recalls that there was a deep divide in the intelligence community between the technical analysts, who tended to believe that evidence of uranium enrichment was evidence of a weapons program, and the Iran specialists, including Pillar himself, who believed Iran had adopted a "hedging strategy" and had made no decision in favor or a nuclear weapon. The technical analysts at the CIA's Weapons Intelligence Non-Proliferation and Arms Control (WINPAC), were given the advantage of writing the first draft not only on Iranian technical capabilities but on Iranian intentions - a subject on which it had no real expertise - as well, according to Pillar.The introduction of the intelligence from a highly credible Iranian intelligence asset indicating no intention to convert its enriched uranium into nuclear weaponsIt would have meant that one side could cite hard intelligence from a valued source in support of its position, while the other side could cite only their own predisposition.Pillar confirmed that no such intelligence report was made available to the analysts for the 2001 NIE. He noted just how rarely the kind of intelligence that had been obtained by "Doe" was available for an intelligence estimate. "Analysts deal with a range of stuff," he said, "from a tidbit from technical intelligence to the goldmine well-placed source with an absolutely credible account," but the latter kind of intelligence "almost never comes up."After reading this account of the intelligence obtained by the CPD operative, Pillar said he is not in a position to judge the value of the intelligence from the Iranian asset, but that the information from the CPD Iranian asset "should have been considered by the NIE team in conjunction with other sources of information."But former senior German Foreign Official Karsten Voigt later revealed to this writer thatbecause the documents had been given those documents by the Mujahedin-E Khalq, the Iranian opposition group that was known to haveThose documents led directly to another CIA estimate in 2005 asserting the existence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program, which in turn paved the way for all the subsequent estimates - all of which were adopted despite the absence of new evidence of such a program. The CIA swallowed the ruse repeatedly, because it had already been manipulated by Pavitt.The net result is that Jeffrey Sterling was unjustly imprisoned and that the United States has gone down a path of Iran policy that poses serious - and unnecessary - threats to American security.