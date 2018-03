© The Trustees of the British Museum



What the Tattoos Tell Us

As to the meaning of the woman's tattoos?

but I'm not sure why.

A new analysis of two mummies shows the pair were sporting tattoos. The mummies belong to a collection of six found in 1900. They were named the Gebelein mummies after the region in which they were found. Now in the possession of the British Museum, they were reanalyzed as part of an ongoing project to reexamine valuable artifacts.making them some of the earliest known bearers of tattoos. The next known example of ancient Egyptians getting tattoos doesn't appear for more than a millennia later UnlikeThe new findings are published in the Journal of Archaeological Science. What initially looked like a smudge was reexamined with infrared imaging, which allows scientists to see the markings on the mummified skin with more clarity. On the male body, scientists spotted the images of a wild bull and what appears to be a Barbary sheep that archaeologists think might be a stave, or wooden staff.Both bodies contained tattoos that wereCopper instruments found in nearby regions have been previously suggested as tattooing tools.The find suggests, for the first time, thatPreviously, archaeologists assumed that only women living during ancient Egypt's predynastic period, from 4000 B.C. to 3100 B.C., had tattoos. This theory was based on figurines that depicted women with tattoos.These tattoos represent the first time archaeologists have found examples ofBoth the images on the male and female seem to suggest a symbolic relevance, but archaeologists aren't quite of their exact meaning."The sheep is quite commonly used in the predynastic [Egyptian period] and its significance is not well understood, whereas the bull is specifically to do with male virility and status," says study author and British Museum curator Daniel Antoine CT scans on the man showed he was in his early 20s when he died. A cut in his shoulder and"I don't think there's a good explanation at the moment," says Antoine.It was maybe to draw attention to a crooked stave below. It's an era before writing, so we can only draw parallels."The paper further suggests that the placement of the tattoos on the woman's shoulder and abdomen mean the woman was someone who had religious knowledge or a high status.Researching the tattoos further may help archaeologists better understand Egypt's early visual language, says the curator.