now almost 3 feet above normal.

Here is the satellite view of the winter storm currently impacting a large portion of Montana today. Note the storm's circulation center near Atlanta, Idaho, with moisture streaming NW into the middle of MT, leading to areas of light to moderate snow. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/ADhkgusAG3 — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) March 4, 2018



73.1 inches of snow

Great Falls broke a 100-year-old daily snowfall record for March 4 Sunday as heavy snow blanketed a large portion of Montana."We already broke that record," Weather Service meteorologist Roger Martin said at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when snowfall in Great Falls was steady but slowing down.Official snowfall measurements are taken at the Weather Service office on Tri-Hill Road on the city's southwestern edge.Snowfall amounts of 6.5 inches were reported on the eastern edge of Great Falls.Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches were common throughout northcentral, southwestern and southcentral Montana, Martin said.A few places in Yellowstone and Stillwater counties in southcentral Montana had received 5 to 10 inches, Martin said.Communities just east of the Continental Divide such as Browning, which have received record snowfall amounts this year, missed out on this round of snow, Martin said.Record snowfall in Great Falls for an entire snow season, from July 1 through June 30, is 120.2 inches set in the winter of 1988-89.No snowfall is forecast for this week when temperatures will rise above freezing and the sun will be out. Melting will occur during the day, with refreezing occurring at night, Martin said.That will create the potential for black ice, Martin said.