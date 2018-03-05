anti-migrant protest
In late December 2017, a 15-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan killed a local girl of the same age in the German town of Kandel, sending shockwaves through the community.


Comment: He was probably older than that.


A rally which brought together anti-immigration demonstrators in the German town of Kandel became violent when attendees encountered left-wing activists.

Protesters carried placards reading "Freedom instead of Islam" and "Merkel must go," incited by the young girl's brutal stabbing death, which occurred in Kandel in late December.

A heavy police presence failed to prevent clashes between the anti-immigration activists and participants of a massive leftist counter-protest in Kandel, who shouted slogans such as "Nazis out!" and "Together against racism!"








During a press conference late last year, local police officials said that the young man was most likely the victim's ex-boyfriend, who suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl during an argument in a Kandel grocery store.