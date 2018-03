© FP 2018/ Sebastian Kahnert / dpa

In late December 2017, a 15-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan killed a local girl of the same age in the German town of Kandel, sending shockwaves through the community.A rally which brought together anti-immigration demonstrators in the German town of Kandel became violent when attendees encountered left-wing activists.Protesters carried placards reading "Freedom instead of Islam" and "Merkel must go," incited by the young girl's brutal stabbing death, which occurred in Kandel in late December.A heavy police presence failed to prevent clashes between the anti-immigration activists and participants of a massive leftist counter-protest in Kandel, who shouted slogans such as "Nazis out!" and "Together against racism!"During a press conference late last year, local police officials said that