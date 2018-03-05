Comment: He was probably older than that.
A rally which brought together anti-immigration demonstrators in the German town of Kandel became violent when attendees encountered left-wing activists.
Protesters carried placards reading "Freedom instead of Islam" and "Merkel must go," incited by the young girl's brutal stabbing death, which occurred in Kandel in late December.
A heavy police presence failed to prevent clashes between the anti-immigration activists and participants of a massive leftist counter-protest in Kandel, who shouted slogans such as "Nazis out!" and "Together against racism!"
During a press conference late last year, local police officials said that the young man was most likely the victim's ex-boyfriend, who suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl during an argument in a Kandel grocery store.