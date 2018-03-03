© Vasily Pindyurin / Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May has made an extremely rare reference to the clandestine criminal activity carried out by MI5. The UK PM confirmed that the British Security Service are being kept under review by a watchdog.In a written statement to Parliament, May mentioned a direction which instructed the Investigatory Powers Commissioner to "keep under review the application of the Security Service guidelines on the use of agents who participate in criminality and the authorisations issued in accordance with them." Such comments offer the public a rare glimpse into MI5's potential involvement in crime.MI5 describes its own agents as "one of the most significant information gathering assets we have." According to MI5's website, agent operations are run by specially trained officers and can continue for long periods - with some missions taking years to complete.Last year MI5 director general Andrew Parker told audiences in a speech that Britain owes its security agents "a debt of gratitude." He added: "I want to record special thanks to our agents, sometimes known as human sources. Those who courageously work for us in secret, close to the extremists, who do so much to help us prevent terrorist atrocities."A report published in 2016 by Intelligence Services Commissioner Sir Mark Waller contained a section entitled "agent participation in the commission of an offence." The report said: ""However in specific situations where the intelligence dividend justifies it, a good argument can be made that it is in the public interest and for the greater good to become involved. Although such activity cannot be made lawful I have recommended that the agency must justify the public interest test.". Director of Reprieve Maya Foa called on the Government to publish the guidelines referenced in the Prime Minister's statement. "," she said.